Strategies, Policies, and Technologies for Net Zero Cities

Time of Event

10:00–12:30 Japan Standard Time

Summary

This seminar on “Strategies, Policies, and Technologies for Net Zero Cities” will bring together experts, policymakers, and practitioners to discuss the strategies, policies, and technologies needed to guide cities towards achieving net zero emissions.

Attendees will gain insights into the role of big data analytics in optimizing sustainability efforts, as well as practical examples from real-world case studies that showcase the implementation of net zero city concepts. By integrating research, policy discussions, and solutions, this seminar will foster collaboration and set the stage for a comprehensive exploration of the path toward net zero cities.

Agenda

10:00–11:00 Net Zero Cities: Planning and Policies by Prof. Piyush Tiwari, University of Melbourne, Australia
11:00–11:30 Big Data Analytics for Net Zero Cities by Prof. Tomohiro Ando, University of Melbourne, Australia
11:30–11:45 Case Study of Japan: Implementing Net Zero Solutions by Ms. Vibhu Jain, World Bank Group
11:45–12:25 Discussion

Objectives

  • Showcase research and case studies: Present selected research contributions and real-world examples of successful net zero city implementations.
  • Explore big data and sustainability: Highlight the role of big data analytics in optimizing sustainability efforts for urban environments.

Target Participants

Academics, policymakers, industry leaders, urban planners, and multilateral organizations working on net zero city strategies, policies, and technologies. 

Output

  • Knowledge sharing and policy insights: Generate discussions on strategies, policies, and technologies essential for net zero urban development.
  • Big data and case study applications: Highlight real-world examples and the role of data analytics in optimizing sustainability efforts.

