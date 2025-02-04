Recipients of LIVE WELL PEI Wellness Grant Program

CANADA, February 4 - The provincial government is providing $136,000 in grants to support innovative projects that promote healthier communities and help prevent chronic diseases through community and school-based initiatives.

This year, the 2024-2025 LIVE WELL PEI Wellness Grant Program is funding 30 projects, highlighting the creativity and commitment of Islanders to improving health and wellness.

Among the community-focused initiatives:

The UPEI Health and Wellness Centre is partnering up with 4th year nursing students to educate UPEI students on reducing harms related to alcohol through awareness campaigns and education modules.

Lennox Island First Nation will support women’s health through the Tajikei Women’s Wellness Group, providing a safe and supportive space for women to focus on their well-being.

The Charlottetown Learning Centre Foundation will be creating ‘Heart Health Kits’ and ‘Cognitive Care Kits’ for the public to easily access and borrow from the library. These kits will help make resources accessible for things blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, and information and support for caretakers who have a loved one with cognitive decline.

Schools are also leading the way with wellness projects and will use funding to inspire students and their communities, projects include:

At Belfast Consolidated, students will develop Wellness Gardens to learn about healthy eating, sustainability, and mentorship through hands-on activities in developing and maintaining a school garden.

Central Queens Elementary School is introducing students to art and expression through a photography club unlocking creativity in students who may have limited opportunity to participate outside of school hours.

Queen Elizabeth Elementary is hosting sessions throughout the winter to help strength the connections between students, families, and the community. These sessions will include education on stress management, self-regulation, mental health support, and encourage deeper family bonds and stronger ties with the community.

“These projects reflect the creativity and dedication of Islanders in building healthier communities. Funding from the LIVE WELL PEI Wellness Grant Program empowers organizations and schools to implement meaningful initiatives that improve quality of life and promote healthy lifestyles.” - Minister of Health and Wellness, Mark McLane.

“The projects funded through these grants tackle key health priorities, from physical activity to mental well-being. They inspire collaboration and provide practical solutions to help Islanders live well,” said Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison.

“We're thrilled to receive funding through the LIVE WELL PEI Wellness Grant program," said Adrienne Fudge, Registered Nurse, UPEI Health and Wellness Centre. "Reducing alcohol harms and ensuring we have current alcohol policies in place are priorities within our university community. This grant gives us the opportunity to work directly with students to raise awareness, share resources, and improve on a safe, healthy culture for everyone at UPEI.”

The LIVE WELL PEI Wellness Grant Program, an initiative of the Department of Health and Wellness, has been designed to support collaboration at the local level to reduce barriers, increase supports, and enhance resources that positively influence health outcomes and make healthy choices easier for all Island residents.

For more information about future funding opportunities, visit LIVE WELL PEI Wellness Grant Program.

Media Contact:

Autumn Tremere

Department of Health and Wellness

agtremere@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder

2024-2025 LIVE WELL PEI Wellness Grant Program recipients

Community Catalyst Projects:

Special Olympics – Sport Nutrition for People with an Intellectual Disability

Charlottetown Library Learning Centre Foundation – Health & Wellness Kits: Heart Health & Cognitive Care

Spinal Cord Injury PEI Inc. – Various programs supporting spinal cord injury wellness

Early Childhood Development Association of PEI – Wellness programs for early childhood educators and families

PSB – Montague Consolidated – Wellness Gardens

PSB - Charlottetown Intermediate Alternative Education Site – PEI Forests – The Active Alternative Classroom

Lennox Island First Nation Health Centre – Tajikei Women’s Wellness Group

Canadian National Institute for the Blind, PEI – CNIB Community Socials & Recreation

The Adventure Group – Healthy Plates, Healthy Lives: Building Nutrition Knowledge and Culinary Skills

Atlantic Summer Institute on Healthy and Safe Communities – Community Action for Safe Shelter

UPEI Health and Wellness Centre – Student-led Alcohol Harm Reduction Initiative

UPEI Choir – Establishing a UPEI Multicultural Choir and Song Circle to improve Wellbeing of International students: Developing a Prototype for Academic and Community Setting

BCG Prince County – Glow-Up Goals: Inspiring Youth Wellness

City of Charlottetown – PLAE Kids Program Training

City of Summerside – Active Winter Campaign

Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart – Building Wellbeing and Social Capacity in the Mount Stewart Area

The Native Council of PEI – Becoming Stronger Together: Community Engagement on the Native Council’s Mental Health Strategy/Action Plan

School Wellness Projects: