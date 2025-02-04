QMC Metering Solutions Reaffirms Independence and Commitment to Customer Partnerships

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMC Metering Solutions, a privately owned leader in metering systems, wishes to clarify recent questions in the marketplace regarding our ownership and affiliations. We want to assure our valued customers and partners that QMC remains an independent company, fully focused on delivering the high-quality metering products and services you have come to trust.

As a privately owned company, QMC operates independently, enabling us to focus entirely on our customers' needs and drive innovation without external influence. Although we highly value strong industry partnerships, QMC is not owned by any billing companies, does not provide billing services, and has no plans to do so. The organization is managed by a dedicated group of individual Board members and shareholders.

“Our independence is an integral part of who we are as a company,” said Stew Hutton, President of QMC Metering Solutions USA. “It enables us to remain agile, customer-focused, and innovative in how we serve our clients. We’re grateful for the trust our partners place in us and are committed to continuing to earn that trust every day.”

For over 30 years, QMC has been dedicated to supporting billing companies, utilities, property managers, and contractors across North America with reliable and innovative metering solutions. From water and energy metering to advanced data collection systems, QMC is proud to deliver best-in-class technology designed to empower businesses and improve utility management.

As we move forward, QMC remains committed to the partnerships we’ve built and to helping our customers succeed. We are proud of our independence, as it allows us to focus solely on providing the very best solutions to our clients.

For more information about QMC Metering Solutions and our suite of innovative products and services, please visit qmeters.com.

About QMC Metering Solutions

QMC Metering Solutions is a trusted provider of high-accuracy metering systems designed to support utility management and efficiency. Privately owned and operated, QMC offers a range of products and services to customers across North America. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, QMC empowers businesses to optimize utility usage and operations.

About Truety

QMC provides quality metering hardware for multi-family developers and manufactured housing. With over 30 years' of experience in the metering industry, QMC is proud to present our newest solution, Truety. Truety combines accurate metering data with utility-grade submeters, eliminating the guesswork in tenant billing. No missing data, no estimates, no disputes. Deploy and bill faster and more efficiently with Truety.

