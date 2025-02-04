Submit Release
After March 5, 3-year licenses will be ineligible for Price Lock

During its Jan. 29 meeting (rewatch here), the Idaho Fish and Game Commission amended the Price Lock Discount Order.

After March 5, customers will no longer be able to opt into Idaho Fish and Game's Price Lock program by purchasing a 3-year license or by purchasing a lifetime certificate. There will be no change for any customer that is currently in the Price Lock program—but no new customers will be able to opt into the program after March 5.

Additionally, any Idaho resident who purchases a three-year license or lifetime license certificate on or before March 5, 2025 becomes eligible for the Price Lock discount for the remaining term of the order, assuming the customer continues to purchase a license for each consecutive year.

