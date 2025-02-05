MD&M West 2025 Looks to Interstate Advanced Materials for Manufacturing Solutions

Interstate Advanced Materials offers performance plastics and composites for the manufacturing sector across three main categories—formable materials, heavy industrial solutions, and specialty products.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials highlights advanced material solutions for the manufacturing industry in preparation for MD&M West, taking place in Anaheim, California, from February 4th to February 6th. As one of the largest and most comprehensive manufacturing expos in the U.S., MD&M West provides industry professionals with access to innovative technology, valuable insights, and key connections to drive innovation and efficiency in the manufacturing sector.Interstate Advanced Materials offers performance plastics and composites for the manufacturing sector across three main categories—formable materials, heavy industrial solutions, and specialty products—enabling customers to boost productivity, reduce maintenance, and lower total operating costs. Formable materials like acrylic, polycarbonate , PVC alloys, ABS, HIPS, and Radel are used to create a variety of custom shapes and designs, from protective housings to transparent barriers, and are favored for their flexibility, clarity, and potential for thermoplastic forming.Heavy industrial solutions such as PEEK , Nylon, Acetal, UHMW, and PVC excel in demanding environments due to their durability, dimensional stability, wear resistance, and chemical resistance. They help minimize downtime and extend product life in industrial settings by providing reliable performance in conveyor systems, gears, safety guards, and other high-stress applications.Specialty products such as ACM, FRP, urethane, and fluorocarbons deliver distinct advantages like weight reduction, corrosion resistance, and high-temperature performance, enabling manufacturers to optimize equipment in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to marine and semiconductor.In addition to these offerings, Interstate Advanced Materials provides high-performance medical solutions with materials like Ultem, PPSU, PPS, Radel, HS Polypro, and PEEK. These materials excel in sterilization, chemical resistance, and the ability to maintain mechanical properties under repeated autoclaving, making them ideal for surgical instruments, healthcare device components, and medical equipment enclosures.Companies looking to lower their material costs can save 30% or more on these and other materials through an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. Membership offers wholesale pricing on Interstate’s entire online catalog of materials, simplified procurement, a custom portal to submit P/Os and pay bills, and terms and credit available on approval.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

