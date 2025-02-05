NASNPRO to Host 2025 Aesthetic Education Conference in San Diego, Highlighting Innovations in Skincare and Esthetics

NASNPRO San Diego Conference: February 23, 2025 Denise R. Fuller-Warren, Founder of NASNPRO Dr. Tony O'Donnell, Keynote Speaker: "Top Anti-Aging Superfoods for Super Health"

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Aesthetic Spa Network (NASNPRO) has announced its 2025 Aesthetic Education Conference, set to take place on Sunday, February 23, at the Kona Kai Resort in San Diego, California. This premier industry event will bring together medical spa professionals, estheticians, spa directors, and skincare experts to explore emerging trends, advancements in skincare, and strategies for professional growth.A Conference Focused on Innovation and EducationDesigned to provide valuable insights into skincare science, business strategies, and treatment innovations, the full-day event will feature educational sessions, expert-led discussions, and networking opportunities. Attendees will have access to a vendor showcase featuring the latest aesthetic technologies and will have the opportunity to earn two Continuing Education (CE) credits approved by the NCEA Commission on Accreditation.Keynote Speakers and Industry ExpertsThe conference will host a distinguished lineup of industry leaders, each offering expertise in various aspects of skincare, wellness, and business development:• Dr. Tony O’Donnell – A celebrated author and Certified Herbalist, Dr. O’Donnell will discuss the benefits of integrating superfoods into health and wellness practices in his keynote, "Top Anti-Aging Superfoods for Super Health."• Shawn Pollard – A business strategist with over 20 years of experience, Pollard will share actionable insights on entrepreneurial success and business growth in his session, "Think and Profit Like an Entrepreneur."• Dr. Harry Fallick – A distinguished plastic surgeon, Dr. Fallick will present evidence-based insights into advanced sunscreen formulations and skincare safety in "The Science of Sunscreen Filters."• Ashley Scobey – As the Executive Director of ASCP, Scobey will provide strategies for scaling businesses effectively in her session, "Scale Like a Start-Up: Marketing Magic for Your Skincare Business."Spotlight on Host Cheryl GoodheimCheryl Goodheim, a licensed esthetician with 30 years of experience, will be hosting the NASNPRO San Diego event. She holds licenses in California, Florida, and New York and is the owner of The Works, a premier skincare clinic in Carlsbad, CA.With a fully booked schedule up to eight months in advance, Cheryl manages 40 clients at a time, demonstrating her expertise in building and sustaining a thriving esthetics business. She is also a member of the NASNPRO Advisory Board and holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Oakland University in Michigan.At the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to learn firsthand how Cheryl has built one of the most in-demand esthetics practices in the industry and gain insights into her strategies for long-term client retention and business growth.Panel Discussion on Industry ChallengesThe Skin Talk Panel will address the evolving landscape of esthetics, offering perspectives from experienced professionals:• Wendy Cochran, founder of the California Esthetician Advocacy Group, will discuss scope-of-practice regulations and professional advocacy.• Libbey Lazarus, a Brazilian Wax specialist and educator, will share techniques and insights from her Secrets of Estheticians podcast.• Lizbeth Garcia, a business strategist and esthetician, will provide guidance on practice growth and career development.Event Details and Registration• Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025• Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM• Location: Kona Kai Resort, 1551 Shelter Island Drive, San Diego, CA 92106 Registration Fees : $149 (early bird) | $169 (at the door)Included: Access to educational sessions, networking opportunities, vendor demonstrations, a catered lunch, complimentary parking, and a professional headshot session.Media OpportunitiesPress attendees will have access to interviews with:• Denise R. Fuller, NASNPRO Founder, will highlight the organization’s efforts in advancing education within the spa and wellness industry.• Dr. Tony O’Donnell will share insights on holistic health and the latest innovations in anti-aging.For media credentials or interview requests, contact:Denise R. FullerEmail: denise@nasnpro.comPhone: 772.882.2300About NASNPROFounded by Denise R. Fuller, NASNPRO is committed to advancing the spa and wellness industry through education, training, and professional resources that empower members to succeed.SponsorsNASNPRO thanks its sponsors for their support.• TIZO• Micro Batch Services• Alexander's Aesthetics• DMK• Facets of Hospitality• LaFlore Live Probiotic Skincare• ASCP• Mr. Lulu Skincare• Spa Team International• Marcy Browe Photography• Linder Health• Rena Levi SkincareRegister TodaySeats are limited—reserve your spot today for expert-led education, professional networking, and the latest innovations in aesthetics. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite. For more information about NASNPRO, visit www.nasnpro.com

