Going Into Super Bowl LIX, TravelingWiki Sees Its Resources Added into Autism Society Regional Site & 2 Comp. Databases

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following rapid growth across 50 US states, and leading into work at Super Bowl LIX weekend, TravelingWiki is expanding its collaboration with various leaders in the Autism Space and seeing a rapid growth in other leaders leveraging TravelingWiki’s content. Recently, a regional chapter of the Autism Society network added TravelingWiki as a global resource offered online for its “Transportation Services & Training” resources. The Autism Society of Iowa & TravelingWiki will also collaborate with the Iowa Wild to host an Autism Awareness Pro Hockey Game on March 23, 2025. In addition, as an additional indication of the relevance and necessity of TravelingWiki Foundation’s services, TravelingWiki’s news has recently been cited for company analysis in the ZoomInfo & CrunchBase databases when profiling one or more organizations.

The leveraging of TravelingWiki’s resources and news follows an extensive investment into resources in twelve languages. Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation CEO, recently spent a portion of January 31, 2025 with crew covering Capitol Hill from CBS News and NBC News. This followed a number of recent media appearances. This arises after Microsoft Bing highlighted TravelingWiki as one of the most “Recognized Brands and Resources” in its space as to Autism Travel & beyond, specifically also referencing “Fights for Children With Autism." This also occurs as TravelingWiki launched its Experiential Learning Program recently in partnership with The Drake University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, including a presentation at Iowa State University. The past few weeks also included interviewing for the 2026 Experiential Learning Program at Drake University. This is the second time in a matter of months that TravelingWiki Foundation has traveled to Ames, Iowa to present to Generation Z on these resources.

Part of the impetus of TravelingWiki’s rapid growth initiatives, engaging directly with the next generation of the workforce, is the opining of experts on Neurodiversity at CES that 53% of GenZ identifies as Neurodiverse. This also follows TravelingWiki Foundation announcing an expansion of its Library Program, growing in earnest the past few week in Iowa (whereby TravelingWiki's Experiential Learning participant(s) present(ed) at an Iowa library), growing from a foundation of offering TravelingWiki resources in one or more Iowa library databases alongside some of the most well known global charities. In addition, this follows a definitive assertion by AI-based technology associated with Google about TravelingWiki's impact in the travel industry in terms of resource documentation. In that case, Google’s AI described TravelingWiki’s “Significant Impact” as to (1) Increasing Travel Industry Spending, Tourism & Jobs; (2) Special Needs Documentation; (3) Partnerships & (4) Engagement.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 40 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 12 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “TravelingWiki is actively learning from the leaders that have led in the Non Visible Disability Space and in the broader space associated with business and beyond; to see those organizations cite to TravelingWiki's information is a testament as to our ability to learn from so many and implement that information into our growing resources, empowering the 20M we serve in 12 languages with Non Visible Disabilities."

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.com.

