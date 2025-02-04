Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,544 in the last 365 days.

Chesapeake Bay 2025 Midwinter Waterfowl Survey Shows Higher Bird Counts

Photo of small airplane on a runway

A waterfowl survey airplane prepares to take off, Maryland DNR photo by Stephen Badger.

Aerial survey teams of pilots and biologists from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have completed their annual population estimates of ducks, geese, and swans along the state’s Chesapeake Bay, tidal Potomac River and Atlantic coast shorelines. 

This year, the teams counted about 705,300 waterfowl, which was higher than both the 593,200 birds observed in 2024 and the most recent five-year average of 624,300 birds. 

“Wintering waterfowl distribution and abundance is influenced by many factors, including weather, food availability, annual changes in population, and habitat quality,” said Wildlife and Heritage Director Karina Stonesifer. “The midwinter waterfowl survey allows our biologists to measure distributional changes and long-term trends of wintering waterfowl in Maryland.”

Overall, estimated numbers of dabbling duck (126,000) were higher than the 2024 count of 91,300 birds. The number of mallards (62,300) and black ducks (47,600) were higher than their respective 5-year averages (54,740 and 27,840). 

The 2025 midwinter survey was conducted during the first two weeks of January. Biologists counted 414,200 Canada geese in the 2025 survey, which was higher than both the 350,500 geese counted in 2024 and the 5-year average of 354,760. Overall, higher dabbling duck and Canada goose numbers likely reflect the cold weather observed in December and January. 

The Midwinter Waterfowl Survey has been conducted annually since the early 1960s and covers most of the tidal shorelines and near-shore waterfowl habitat in Maryland. 

Results of the past five surveys are below. The survey was not conducted in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

Midwinter Waterfowl Survey Results (rounded to the nearest 100)

Species

2020

2022

2023

2024

2025

Mallard

56,000

53,500

56,800

45,100

62,300

Black Duck

21,000

24,600

21,800

24,200

47,600

Gadwall

10,800

6,800

3,400

2,600

2,000

Widgeon

1,100

300

1,900

500

3,800

Green-winged Teal

2,000

6,900

6,200

17,500

8,900

Shoveler

300

900

200

100

100

Pintail

1,800

4,600

3,300

1,300

1,300

Total Dabblers

93,000

97,600

93,600

91,300

126,000

Redhead

10,600

7,000

12,800

10,000

5,700

Canvasback

46,900

7,700

57,800

18,800

28,500

Scaup

59,000

29,500

74,000

28,400

36,900

Ring-necked Duck

3,000

2,100

6,200

7,000

5,900

Goldeneye

300

100

400

300

300

Bufflehead

11,400

10,600

16,800

16,300

13,200

Ruddy Duck

18,500

22,400

22,300

39,500

9,700

Total Divers

149,700

79,400

190,300

120,300

100,200

Scoters

5,700

1,300

3,400

1,800

4,200

Long-tailed Duck

200

100

100

100

500

Mergansers

2,300

1,400

1,700

1,900

2,400

Total Ducks

250,900

179,800

289,100

215,400

233,300

Brant

900

200

400

1,100

800

Snow Goose

40,900

13,600

12,500

16,100

40,200

Canada Goose

327,200

361,100

320,800

350,500

414,200

Tundra Swan

7,100

7,400

7,300

9,600

12,900

Total Waterfowl

627,000

563,800

632,200

593,200

705,300

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chesapeake Bay 2025 Midwinter Waterfowl Survey Shows Higher Bird Counts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more