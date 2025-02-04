Cunningham Falls State Park Hosts 2025 Maple Syrup Festival in March

February 4, 2025

Annual Event Celebrates Mountain Maryland Tradition

Maryland DNR photo by Ranger Melissa Acuti

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites everyone to come celebrate the annual Maple Syrup Festival at Cunningham Falls State Park, the weekends of March 8-9 and March 15-16.

During this event, held annually for more than 50 years, guests can gather around the Sugar Shack to watch sugarmakers demonstrate the traditional way of boiling sap into syrup.

Live bluegrass music will fill the air on both Sundays of the event as Maryland-made maple syrup is served over a hot pancake and sausage breakfast. Guests can take a hayride through the Maple Grove to see how Park Rangers collect sap from trees.

Events take place each day of the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A sign language interpreter will be stationed at the Sugar Shack on both Sundays. A suggested $5 donation per person is requested at entrance. Pancake breakfast and festival merchandise is available during the festival hours for an extra cost.

Proceeds from the Maple Syrup Festival benefit the nonprofit Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks.

The park opens at 10 a.m. and closes at sunset. Pets are permitted on a leash, outside only. This event is ADA accessible. Visitors may contact 301-271-7574 for more information.