Veea to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on February 5, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veea, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA), a pioneering technology company specializing in edge computing and AI with smart connectivity solutions, today announced that it will ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Allen Salmasi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by members of Veea’s board of directors, management team, SPAC sponsor Plum Acquisition Corp. I, and advisors.

“We are honored to commemorate Veea’s public listing on Nasdaq’s global stage,” said Mr. Salmasi. “This event is a testament to the dedication of our team in developing and delivering innovative solutions that reshape how data is processed, secured, and leveraged for a smarter, more connected future.”

Founded in 2014, Veea develops fully integrated, scalable, and turnkey wireless communication solutions that make living and working at edge - where people, places, and things connect to the network - simpler and more secure.

The live broadcast of the Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony will begin at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time and will available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Veea

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York City with a rich history of major innovations in the development of advanced networking, wireless and computing technologies. Veea makes living and working at the edge simpler and more secure. Veea has unified multi-tenant computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage and cybersecurity solutions through fully integrated cloud- and edge-managed products. Veea’s fully integrated turnkey solution offers end-to-end cloud management of devices, applications and services with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), optionally with a highly simplified plug and play 5G-based Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering. Veea Edge Platform™ enables direct connections from the wide area optical fiber, cellular and satellite networks to devices on the local area networks created by a VeeaHub® mesh cluster over network-managed Wi-Fi and IoT devices - a unique patented capability called Multiprotocol Private Network Slicing (MPNS) for ISPs to offer subscription-based services for one or a group of endpoints. Veea Developer Portal and development tools provide for rapid development of edge applications including federated learning with pre-trained models for inferencing to cost-effectively enable Edge AI for most enterprise use cases.

Veea was recognized in 2023 by Gartner as a Leading Smart Edge Platform for the innovativeness and capabilities of our Veea Edge Platform™ and a Cool Vendor in Edge Computing in 2021. Veea was named in Market Reports World’s research report published in October 2023 as one of the top 10 Edge AI solution providers alongside IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services among others. For more information about Veea and its product offerings, visit veea.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions.

Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s upcoming technology deployments, partnerships, and anticipated commencement dates. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Veea’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. If any of these risks materialize or the parties’ assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. There may be additional risks that Veea presently knows or currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Veea assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

