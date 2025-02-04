Finning reports Q4 and Annual 2024 results including record $10 billion in net revenue²

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) reported fourth quarter and annual 2024 results today. All monetary amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

HIGHLIGHTS

All comparisons are to Q4 2023 results unless indicated otherwise.

Q4 2024 revenue of $2.9 billion and net revenue of $2.6 billion were up 8% and 7%, respectively, driven by a 12% increase in new equipment revenue and a 6% increase in product support revenue. Full year 2024 net revenue of $10.1 billion was up 6% relative to full year 2023.

Q4 2024 EBIT (1) was $223 million. EBIT as a percentage of net revenue (2) was 8.7%, down 90 basis points from Q4 2023 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenue (2) (4) , with substantial improvements in the UK and Ireland offset primarily by lower margins in our Canadian business.

was $223 million. EBIT as a percentage of net revenue was 8.7%, down 90 basis points from Q4 2023 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenue , with substantial improvements in the UK and Ireland offset primarily by lower margins in our Canadian business. Q4 2024 EBIT as a percentage of net revenue was 10.9% in South America, 8.1% in Canada and 5.8% in the UK & Ireland.

Q4 2024 SG&A (1) as a percentage of net revenue (2) was 16.0%, a decrease of 30 basis points from Q4 2023.

as a percentage of net revenue was 16.0%, a decrease of 30 basis points from Q4 2023. Q4 2024 EPS (1) of $1.02 was a Q4 record, up 7% from Q4 2023 Adjusted EPS (2)(4) .

of $1.02 was a Q4 record, up 7% from Q4 2023 Adjusted EPS . Q4 2024 free cash flow (3) was $399 million, bringing full year 2024 free cash flow to $865 million.

was $399 million, bringing full year 2024 free cash flow to $865 million. 2024 year-end net debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2)(4) was 1.5 times, down from 1.7 times in Q3 2024.

was 1.5 times, down from 1.7 times in Q3 2024. Equipment backlog (2) of $2.6 billion at December 31, 2024 was up 14% from September 30, 2024 reflecting strong order intake from mining and construction customers. Equipment backlog was also up 27% from December 31, 2023.

“Overall, 2024 was another strong year for Finning. Through the commitment of our employees, we have built a stronger and more resilient company to reliably service our customers. We are proud to have achieved several important milestones in 2024 including records of $10.1 billion of total net revenue and $5.5 billion of product support revenue. We delivered this growth in 2024 while also achieving record low SG&A as a percentage of net revenue of 16.3% and substantial free cash flow of $865 million. Importantly, we exited the year with strong momentum including record Q4 EPS of $1.02 while concurrently generating Q4 free cash flow of $399 million and rebuilding our backlog to a robust $2.6 billion,” said Kevin Parkes, President and CEO.

“I am very pleased with how each region finished the fourth quarter. South America delivered product support revenue growth over 10%, our UK and Ireland team more than doubled their EBIT through effective strategy execution, and Canada demonstrated resilience, sequentially improving EBIT in difficult market conditions. The geographic and end market diversity of our business was critical to our strong performance in 2024, and this diversity, with approximately half of our business outside of Canada, will remain important as we move through 2025.”

“Our focus in 2025 will remain squarely on executing our strategy to maximize product support, drive full-cycle resilience and grow our used, rental and power businesses to improve our return on invested capital,” said Mr. Parkes.

Q4 2024 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

3 months ended

Years ended December 31 December 31 % change % change 2024 2023 fav(1) 2024 2023 fav ($ millions, except per share amounts) (Restated) (unfav)(1) (Restated) (unfav) New equipment 921 819 12 % 3,612 3,262 11 % Used equipment 136 135 0 % 507 392 29 % Equipment rental 75 88 (14 )% 295 327 (10 )% Product support 1,394 1,313 6 % 5,480 5,378 2 % Net fuel and other 53 48 11 % 202 184 10 % Net revenue 2,579 2,403 7 % 10,096 9,543 6 % Gross profit 631 622 1 % 2,478 2,504 (1 )% Gross profit as a percentage of net revenue(2) 24.5 % 25.9 % 24.5 % 26.2 % SG&A (412 ) (391 ) (5 )% (1,645 ) (1,571 ) (5 )% SG&A as a percentage of net revenue (16.0 )% (16.3 )% (16.3 )% (16.5 )% Equity earnings of joint ventures 4 1 9 9 Other income — 13 — 54 Other expenses — (68 ) (19 ) (86 ) EBIT 223 177 26 % 823 910 (10 )% EBIT as a percentage of net revenue 8.7 % 7.4 % 8.2 % 9.5 % Adjusted EBIT(3)(4) 223 232 (4 )% 856 942 (9 )% Adjusted EBITas a percentage of net revenue 8.7 % 9.6 % 8.5 % 9.9 % Net income attributable to shareholders of Finning 141 85 63 % 509 523 (3 )% EPS 1.02 0.59 72 % 3.62 3.55 2 % Adjusted EPS 1.02 0.96 7 % 3.80 3.91 (3 )% Free cash flow 399 280 43 % 865 66 n/m(1)





Q4 2024 EBIT by Operation South UK & Finning ($ millions, except per share amounts) Canada America Ireland Other Total EPS EBIT / EPS 101 103 22 (3 ) 223 1.02 EBIT as a percentage of net revenue 8.1 % 10.9 % 5.8 % n/m 8.7 %





Q4 2023 EBIT by Operation South UK & Finning ($ millions, except per share amounts) Canada America Ireland Other Total EPS EBIT / EPS 117 55 6 (1 ) 177 0.59 Foreign exchange and tax impact of devaluation of ARS(1) — 56 — — 56 0.37 Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment — (13 ) — — (13 ) (0.06 ) Write-off of intangible assets 5 4 3 — 12 0.06 Adjusted EBIT / Adjusted EPS 122 102 9 (1 ) 232 0.96 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenue 9.7 % 12.6 % 2.7 % n/m 9.6 %



QUARTERLY KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES

2024 (Restated)(a)

2023 (Restated)(a)(b) 2022 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 EBIT ($ millions) 223 170 228 202 177 252 242 239 214 Adjusted EBIT ($ millions) 223 203 228 202 232 252 242 216 214 EBIT as a % of net revenue Consolidated 8.7 % 6.7 % 8.6 % 8.7 % 7.4 % 10.3 % 9.4 % 11.2 % 9.0 % Canada 8.1 % 5.6 % 9.2 % 8.9 % 9.3 % 10.8 % 9.9 % 11.0 % 11.0 % South America 10.9 % 10.6 % 10.4 % 11.0 % 6.7 % 12.3 % 12.1 % 10.5 % 11.4 % UK & Ireland 5.8 % 4.9 % 4.6 % 4.5 % 1.8 % 5.9 % 5.5 % 5.1 % 4.4 % Adjusted EBIT as a % of net revenue Consolidated 8.7 % 8.0 % 8.6 % 8.7 % 9.6 % 10.3 % 9.4 % 10.1 % 9.0 % Canada 8.1 % 7.5 % 9.2 % 8.9 % 9.7 % 10.8 % 9.9 % 11.3 % 11.0 % South America 10.9 % 10.9 % 10.4 % 11.0 % 12.6 % 12.3 % 12.1 % 11.5 % 11.4 % UK & Ireland 5.8 % 6.3 % 4.6 % 4.5 % 2.7 % 5.9 % 5.5 % 5.7 % 4.4 % EPS 1.02 0.75 1.02 0.84 0.59 1.07 1.00 0.89 0.89 Adjusted EPS 1.02 0.93 1.02 0.84 0.96 1.07 1.00 0.89 0.89 Invested capital(2)($ millions) 4,566 4,774 4,969 5,128 4,765 4,897 4,630 4,545 4,170 ROIC(1)(2)(%) Consolidated 16.9 % 15.8 % 17.4 % 18.0 % 19.3 % 20.7 % 20.8 % 20.2 % 18.7 % Canada 14.3 % 14.6 % 16.8 % 17.4 % 18.6 % 19.8 % 20.1 % 19.4 % 18.7 % South America 25.7 % 23.1 % 23.3 % 24.2 % 23.8 % 27.1 % 25.9 % 24.0 % 24.5 % UK & Ireland 14.0 % 10.0 % 10.4 % 10.9 % 11.3 % 13.7 % 15.5 % 17.0 % 17.0 % Adjusted ROIC(2)(4) Consolidated 17.6 % 17.6 % 18.5 % 19.1 % 20.0 % 20.2 % 20.2 % 19.7 % 18.7 % Canada 15.1 % 15.5 % 16.9 % 17.6 % 19.0 % 19.9 % 20.2 % 19.6 % 18.7 % South America 25.9 % 26.5 % 26.5 % 27.4 % 27.6 % 27.6 % 26.4 % 24.6 % 24.5 % UK & Ireland 15.0 % 11.5 % 11.0 % 11.5 % 12.3 % 14.1 % 15.9 % 17.4 % 17.0 % Invested capital turnover(2)(times) 2.08 2.02 1.99 2.00 2.03 2.08 2.07 2.01 2.01 Inventory ($ millions) 2,646 2,881 2,974 3,073 2,844 2,919 2,764 2,710 2,461 Inventory turns (dealership)(2)(times) 2.78 2.67 2.46 2.36 2.47 2.61 2.52 2.52 2.61 Working capital to net revenue(2) 28.1 % 28.9 % 29.5 % 29.0 % 28.4 % 27.3 % 27.3 % 27.8 % 27.4 % Free cash flow ($ millions) 399 346 330 (210 ) 280 — 31 (245 ) 332 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (times) 1.5 1.7 1.8 1.9 1.7 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.6

(a) Following a detailed review of our remanufacturing business in Canada, we determined that the correct classification of certain costs in SG&A should be cost of sales. Effective Q3 2024, the comparative figures for 2023 and Q1 2024 and Q2 2024 include an immaterial adjustment for a change in classification of certain expenses. For more information on the impact to financial statements, please refer to Note 27 of our Annual Financial Statements (1).

(b) Comparative results for 2023 have been restated for our adoption of the amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements effective for the financial year beginning January 1, 2024.

For annual key performance measures, refer to page 7 of the 2024 Annual MD&A.

Q4 2024 HIGHLIGHTS BY OPERATION

All comparisons are to Q4 2023 results unless indicated otherwise. All numbers, except ROIC, are in functional currency: Canada – Canadian dollar; South America – US dollar (USD); UK & Ireland – UK pound sterling (GBP). These variances and ratios for South America and UK & Ireland exclude the foreign currency translation impact from the CAD relative to the USD and GBP, respectively, and are therefore considered to be specified financial measures. We believe the variances and ratios in functional currency provide meaningful information about operational performance of the reporting segment.

South America Operations

Net revenue increased 15%, driven by new equipment deliveries and strong product support growth in the mining segment. Full year 2024 net revenues were up 9% versus full year 2023.

Product support revenue was up 10%, driven by strong demand from mining and oil and gas customers.

EBIT was comparable to Q4 2023 Adjusted EBIT. EBIT as a percentage of net revenue of 10.9% was down 170 basis points from Q4 2023 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenue, primarily due to a higher proportion of lower margin mining equipment deliveries.



Canada Operations

Net revenue was comparable to Q4 2023. Lower new equipment and rental revenues were offset by higher used equipment revenues. Full year 2024 net revenues were up 3% versus full year 2023.

Product support revenue was comparable to Q4 2023, reflecting strong activity levels in the power sector related to oil & gas activity and higher spending by mining customers, offset by continued slower activity levels in construction.

EBIT decreased 17% from Q4 2023 Adjusted EBIT. EBIT as a percentage of net revenue of 8.1% was down 160 basis points from Q4 2023 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenue. The decrease in EBIT as a percentage of net revenue was primarily driven by a higher proportion of lower margin mining equipment deliveries. SG&A was comparable to Q4 2023.



UK & Ireland Operations

Net revenue increased 4%, with new equipment revenues up 11%, offset by lower used and rental revenues.

Product support revenue was up 5%, reflecting strong strategy execution and capture of rebuild opportunities as well as improved activity levels in the power sector.

EBIT more than doubled relative to Q4 2023 Adjusted EBIT, reflecting the strong execution of our strategy, including higher product support revenue while concurrently reducing SG&A by 8%, which reflects the execution of structural changes and overhead reductions in our cost base. EBIT as a percentage of net revenue was 5.8%, up 310 basis points from Q4 2023 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenue.



Corporate and Other Items

EBIT loss for Corporate was $3 million, higher than an EBIT loss of $1 million in Q4 2023.

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share, payable on March 6, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 20, 2025. This dividend will be considered an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

In 2024, we repurchased 8.1 million shares at an average cost of $39.68 per share, representing 5.6% of our public float.



Board Chair Succession

As a result of Finning’s previously announced Board Chair succession process, Mr. Charles Ruigrok, an independent director, will succeed Mr. James Carter as Chair of the Board of Directors following Finning’s 2025 annual meeting of shareholders on May 13, 2025. Mr. Carter was appointed Chair of the Board on April 1, 2024 as part of the company’s Board Chair transition plan and will retire from the Board at the annual meeting after serving 18 years as a director.

Mr. Ruigrok joined Finning’s Board in 2023 and serves as chair of the Human Resources Committee and as a member of the Governance and Risk Committee. Mr. Ruigrok has over 40 years of business and executive experience in the energy industry, including having served as Chief Executive Officer of Syncrude Canada Ltd. and prior to Syncrude, 26 years at Imperial Oil Limited in various senior executive positions. Mr. Ruigrok currently serves as Board Chair of ENMAX Corporation.

“It’s an honour to be selected as Finning’s next Board Chair. I look forward to working with my Board colleagues and the Finning leadership team to continue executing on Finning’s strategy," said Mr. Ruigrok. Mr. Ruigrok added, “On behalf of the Board, I extend our gratitude to Jim for his unwavering commitment to the interests of our stakeholders over his 18-year tenure. His extensive experience in the oil sands and long-term customer perspective have been invaluable. We are a stronger and more resilient company today because of Jim’s leadership and contributions.”

MARKET UPDATE AND BUSINESS OUTLOOK

The discussion of our expectations relating to the market and business outlook in this section is forward-looking information that is based upon the assumptions and subject to the material risks discussed under the heading “Forward-Looking Information Caution” at the end of this news release. Actual outcomes and results may vary significantly.

South America Operations

In Chile, our outlook is underpinned by growing global demand for copper, strong copper prices, capital deployment into large-scale brownfield expansions, and customer confidence to invest in brownfield and greenfield projects. We are seeing a broad-based level of quoting, tender, and award activity for mining equipment, product support, and technology solutions. While activity levels and outlook remain positive, we also expect a more challenging environment in attracting and retaining qualified labour.

In the Chilean construction sector, we continue to see demand from large contractors supporting mining operations, and we expect infrastructure construction activity to remain steady. In the power systems sector, activity remains strong in the industrial and data centre markets, driving growing demand for electric power solutions.

In Argentina, we continue to take a low-risk approach, while at the same time, we are positioning our business to capture opportunities, particularly in the oil & gas and mining sectors. The operating environment remains dynamic, and we continue to closely monitor the government’s new rules and policies, some of which are helping drive large-scale investment.

Canada Operations

Our outlook for Western Canada is mixed. We expect continued spending discipline from our large customers as they work to achieve operating cost targets. Going forward, we expect these customers to deploy capital to renew, maintain, and rebuild aging fleets. Based on customer commitments and discussions, we anticipate stable demand for product support, including component remanufacturing and rebuilds. The recent government changes and announcements in Canada and the US, including tariffs, create additional uncertainty for our business and our customers.

We expect ongoing commitments from federal and provincial governments as well as private sector projects for infrastructure development to support activity in the construction sector, but we expect these projects will take time to advance. In addition, growing demand for reliable, efficient, and sustainable electric power solutions across communities in Western Canada creates opportunities for our power systems business.

With slower growth and a more uncertain market environment in the near-term, we are focused on managing our cost and working capital levels and continue to see additional opportunities to unlock invested capital. We are also continuously evaluating opportunities to assess and execute opportunities to optimize low-ROIC activities. We anticipate leveraging the structural changes and overhead reductions strategy demonstrated in our UK operations.

UK & Ireland Operations

With low GDP (1) growth projected in the UK to continue, we expect demand in the construction sector to remain soft. We expect a growing contribution from used equipment and power systems as we continue to execute on our strategy. In power systems, quoting activity remains strong, driven by healthy demand for primary and backup power generation, particularly in the data centre market. We expect our product support business in the UK & Ireland to remain resilient.

Strategy Execution, Cost and Capital Focus

We expect our 2025 net capital and net rental fleet expenditures to be above our 2024 spend of $219 million. These planned expenditures are expected to include regular maintenance capital as well as expenditures to add capabilities and capacity to serve the growing markets in South America and reposition and build our rental fleet in Canada as the market recovers.

As we progress through 2025, we remain focused on the steady execution of our strategic plan: maximize product support, continuously improve our cost and capital position to drive full-cycle resilience and grow prudently in used, rental and power. Consistent execution, despite macroeconomic and market uncertainties, will enable us to meet our objective of achieving a sustainably higher Adjusted ROIC.

ABOUT FINNING

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Description of Specified Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Specified Financial Measures

We believe that certain specified financial measures, including non-GAAP (1) financial measures, provide users of our Earnings Release with important information regarding the operational performance and related trends of our business. The specified financial measures we use do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, specified financial measures should not be considered as a substitute or alternative for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP (GAAP financial measures). By considering these specified financial measures in combination with the comparable GAAP financial measures (where available) we believe that users are provided a better overall understanding of our business and financial performance during the relevant period than if they simply considered the GAAP financial measures alone.

We use KPIs to consistently measure performance against our priorities across the organization. Some of our KPIs are specified financial measures.

There may be significant items that we do not consider indicative of our operational and financial trends, either by nature or amount. We exclude these items when evaluating our operating financial performance. These items may not be non-recurring, but we believe that excluding these significant items from GAAP financial measures provides a better understanding of our financial performance when considered in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. Financial measures that have been adjusted to take these significant items into account are referred to as “Adjusted” measures. Adjusted measures are specified financial measures and are intended to provide additional information to readers of the Earnings Release.

Descriptions and components of the specified financial measures we use in this Earnings Release are set out below. Where applicable, quantitative reconciliations from certain specified financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (specified, defined, or determined under GAAP and used in our consolidated financial statements) are also set out below.

Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS excludes the after-tax per share impact of significant items that we do not consider to be indicative of operational and financial trends either by nature or amount to provide a better overall understanding of our underlying business performance. The tax impact of each significant item is calculated by applying the relevant applicable tax rate for the jurisdiction in which the significant item occurred. The after-tax per share impact of significant items is calculated by dividing the after-tax amount of significant items by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period.

A reconciliation between EPS (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) and Adjusted EPS can be found on page 9 of this Earnings Release.

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA exclude items that we do not consider to be indicative of operational and financial trends, either by nature or amount, to provide a better overall understanding of our underlying business performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to Adjusted EBIT.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT is EBIT.

Significant items identified by management that affected our results were as follows:

In Q3 2024, we recorded severance costs related to the headcount reductions and consolidation efforts focused on non-revenue generating positions, including selected technology and supply chain roles as well as some financial support functions as we simplify our business activities in each of our regions.

In Q3 2024, our Canadian operations recorded an estimated loss for receivables from Victoria Gold, a mining customer that was placed into receivership following a landslide at its mine.

On December 13, 2023, the newly-elected Argentine government devalued the ARS official exchange rate by 118% from 366.5 ARS to 800 ARS for USD 1. As a result of prolonged government currency restrictions, including no material access to USD starting in late August 2023, our ARS exposure increased and during this period economic hedges were not available. As a result of the growth in our ARS exposure and the significant devaluation of the ARS in the fourth quarter, our South American operations incurred a foreign exchange loss of $56 million which exceeds the typical foreign exchange impact in the region.

We began to implement our invested capital improvement plan as outlined at our 2023 Investor Day, which targets selling and optimizing real estate and exiting low-ROIC activities. In Q4 2023: Our South American operations sold a property in Chile and recorded a gain of $13 million on the sale; and, Following an evaluation of the business needs of our operations and related intangible assets, several software and technology assets have been or will be decommissioned, and as a result, we derecognized previously capitalized costs of $12 million.

In Q1 2023, we executed various transactions to simplify and adjust our organizational structure. We wound up two wholly owned subsidiaries, recapitalized and repatriated $170 million of profits from our South American operations, and incurred severance costs in each region as we reduced corporate overhead costs and simplified our operating model. As a result of these activities, our Q1 2023 financial results were impacted by significant items that we do not consider indicative of operational and financial trends: Net foreign currency translation gain and income tax expense were reclassified to net income on the wind up of foreign subsidiaries; Withholding tax payable related to the repatriation of profits; and, Severance costs incurred in all our operations.



A reconciliation from EBIT to Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA for our consolidated operations is as follows:

3 months ended 2024 2023 2022 ($ millions) Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 EBIT 223 170 228 202 177 252 242 239 214 224 190 140 Significant items: Severance costs — 19 — — — — — 18 — — — — Estimated loss for a customer receivable — 14 — — — — — — — — — — Foreign exchange and tax impact of devaluation of ARS — — — — 56 — — — — — — — Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment — — — — (13 ) — — — — — — — Write-off of intangible assets — — — — 12 — — — — — — — Gain on wind up of foreign subsidiaries — — — — — — — (41 ) — — — — Adjusted EBIT 223 203 228 202 232 252 242 216 214 224 190 140 Depreciation and amortization 95 100 98 99 99 94 94 92 87 84 81 81 Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4) 318 303 326 301 331 346 336 308 301 308 271 221



The income tax impact of the significant items was as follows:

3 months ended 2024 2023 2022 ($ millions) Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Significant items: Severance costs — (4 ) — — — — — (5 ) — Estimated loss for a customer receivable — (4 ) — — — — — — — Foreign exchange and tax impact of devaluation of ARS — — — — (3 ) — — — — Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment — — — — 4 — — — — Write-off of intangible assets — — — — (3 ) — — — — Gain on wind up of foreign subsidiaries — — — — — — — 9 — Withholding tax on repatriation of profits — — — — — — — 19 — (Recovery of) provision for income taxes on the significant items — (8 ) — — (2 ) — — 23 —



A reconciliation from EPS to Adjusted EPS for our consolidated operations is as follows:

3 months ended 2024 2023 2022 ($) Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 EPS(a) 1.02 0.75 1.02 0.84 0.59 1.07 1.00 0.89 0.89 Significant items: Severance costs — 0.10 — — — — — 0.09 — Estimated loss for a customer receivable — 0.08 — — — — — — — Foreign exchange and tax impact of devaluation of ARS — — — — 0.37 — — — — Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment — — — — (0.06 ) — — — — Write-off of intangible assets — — — — 0.06 — — — — Gain on wind up of foreign subsidiaries — — — — — — — (0.21 ) — Withholding tax on repatriation of profits — — — — — — — 0.12 — Adjusted EPS(a) 1.02 0.93 1.02 0.84 0.96 1.07 1.00 0.89 0.89

(a) The per share impact for each quarter has been calculated using the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the respective quarters; therefore, quarterly amounts may not add to the annual or year-to-date total.



A reconciliation from EBIT to Adjusted EBIT for our Canadian operations is as follows:

3 months ended 2024 2023 2022 ($ millions) Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 EBIT 101 71 131 112 117 137 136 126 128 125 102 80 Significant items: Estimated loss for a customer receivable — 14 — — — — — — — — — — Severance costs — 9 — — — — — 4 — — — — Write-off of intangible assets — — — — 5 — — — — — — — Adjusted EBIT 101 94 131 112 122 137 136 130 128 125 102 80



A reconciliation from EBIT to Adjusted EBIT for our South American operations is as follows:

3 months ended 2024 2023 2022 ($ millions) Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 EBIT 103 101 93 84 55 104 104 74 96 85 64 65 Significant items: Severance costs — 3 — — — — — 7 — — — — Foreign exchange and tax impact of devaluation of ARS — — — — 56 — — — — — — — Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment — — — — (13 ) — — — — — — — Write-off of intangible assets — — — — 4 — — — — — — — Adjusted EBIT 103 104 93 84 102 104 104 81 96 85 64 65



A reconciliation from EBIT to Adjusted EBIT for our UK & Ireland operations is as follows:

3 months ended 2024 2023 2022 ($ millions) Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 EBIT 22 16 15 14 6 19 18 15 16 21 23 14 Significant items: Severance costs — 4 — — — — — 2 — — — — Write-off of intangible assets — — — — 3 — — — — — — — Adjusted EBIT 22 20 15 14 9 19 18 17 16 21 23 14

A reconciliation from EBIT to Adjusted EBIT for our Other operations is as follows:

3 months ended 2024 2023 2022 ($ millions) Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 EBIT (3 ) (18 ) (11 ) (8 ) (1 ) (8 ) (16 ) 24 (26 ) (7 ) 1 (19 ) Significant items: Severance costs — 3 — — — — — 5 — — — — Gain on wind up of foreign subsidiaries — — — — — — — (41 ) — — — — Adjusted EBIT (3 ) (15 ) (11 ) (8 ) (1 ) (8 ) (16 ) (12 ) (26 ) (7 ) 1 (19 )



Equipment Backlog

Equipment backlog is defined as the retail value of new equipment units ordered by customers for future deliveries. We use equipment backlog as a measure of projecting future new equipment deliveries. There is no directly comparable GAAP financial measure for equipment backlog.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash flow provided by or used in operating activities less net additions to property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets, as disclosed in our financial statements. We use free cash flow to assess cash operating performance, including working capital efficiency. Consistent positive free cash flow generation enables us to re-invest capital to grow our business, repay debt, and return capital to shareholders. A reconciliation from cash flow used in or provided by operating activities to free cash flow is as follows:

3 months ended 2024 2023 2022 ($ millions) Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities 441 383 364 (177 ) 291 37 66 (166 ) 410 Additions to property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets (44 ) (38 ) (34 ) (37 ) (51 ) (50 ) (40 ) (79 ) (78 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 2 1 — 4 40 13 5 — — Free cash flow 399 346 330 (210 ) 280 — 31 (245 ) 332



Inventory Turns (Dealership)

Inventory turns (dealership) is the number of times our dealership inventory is sold and replaced over a period. We use inventory turns (dealership) to measure asset utilization. Inventory turns (dealership) is calculated as annualized cost of sales (excluding cost of sales related to the mobile refuelling operations) for the last six months divided by average inventory (excluding inventory related to the mobile refuelling operations), based on an average of the last two quarters. Cost of sales related to the dealership and inventory related to the dealership are calculated as follows:

3 months ended 2024 (Restated)(a)

2023 (Restated)(a) 2022 ($ millions) Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Cost of sales 2,242 2,214 2,285 1,987 2,042 2,064 2,142 1,775 2,025 1,807 Cost of sales (mobile refuelling operations) (313 ) (308 ) (292 ) (269 ) (278 ) (283 ) (237 ) (253 ) (302 ) (293 ) Cost of sales (dealership)(3) 1,929 1,906 1,993 1,718 1,764 1,781 1,905 1,522 1,723 1,514 2024 2023 2022 ($ millions) Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Inventory 2,646 2,881 2,974 3,073 2,844 2,919 2,764 2,710 2,461 2,526 Inventory (mobile refuelling operations) (8 ) (8 ) (11 ) (9 ) (12 ) (17 ) (14 ) (12 ) (12 ) (12 ) Inventory (dealership)(3) 2,638 2,873 2,963 3,064 2,832 2,902 2,750 2,698 2,449 2,514

(a) Following a detailed review of our remanufacturing business in Canada, we determined that the correct classification of certain costs in SG&A should be cost of sales. Effective Q3 2024, the comparative figures for 2023 and Q1 2024 and Q2 2024 include an immaterial adjustment for a change in classification of certain expenses. For more information on the impact to financial statements, please refer to Note 27 of our Annual Financial Statements.



Invested Capital

Invested capital is calculated as net debt plus total equity. Invested capital is also calculated as total assets less total liabilities, excluding net debt. Net debt is calculated as short-term and long-term debt, net of cash and cash equivalents. We use invested capital as a measure of the total cash investment made in Finning and each reportable segment. Invested capital is used in a number of different measurements (ROIC, Adjusted ROIC, invested capital turnover) to assess financial performance against other companies and between reportable segments. Invested capital is calculated as follows:

2024 2023 2022 ($ millions) Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Cash and cash equivalents (316 ) (298 ) (233 ) (215 ) (152 ) (168 ) (74 ) (129 ) (288 ) (120 ) (170 ) (295 ) Short-term debt 844 1,103 1,234 1,322 1,239 1,372 1,142 1,266 1,068 1,087 992 804 Long-term debt Current 6 — — 68 199 203 199 253 114 106 110 63 Non-current 1,390 1,378 1,378 1,379 949 955 949 675 815 836 807 909 Net debt(3) 1,924 2,183 2,379 2,554 2,235 2,362 2,216 2,065 1,709 1,909 1,739 1,481 Total equity 2,642 2,591 2,590 2,574 2,530 2,535 2,414 2,480 2,461 2,449 2,337 2,296 Invested capital 4,566 4,774 4,969 5,128 4,765 4,897 4,630 4,545 4,170 4,358 4,076 3,777

Invested Capital Turnover

We use invested capital turnover to measure capital efficiency. Invested capital turnover is calculated as net revenue for the last twelve months divided by average invested capital of the last four quarters.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

This ratio is calculated as net debt at the reporting date divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months. We use this ratio to assess operating leverage and ability to repay debt. This ratio approximates the length of time, in years, that it would take us to repay debt, with net debt and Adjusted EBITDA held constant.

Net Revenue, Gross Profit as a % of Net Revenue, SG&A as a % of Net Revenue, and EBIT as a % of Net Revenue

Net revenue is defined as total revenue less the cost of fuel related to the mobile refuelling operations in our Canadian operations. As these fuel costs are pass-through in nature for this business, we view net revenue as more representative than revenue in assessing the performance of the business because the rack price for the cost of fuel is fully passed through to the customer and is not in our control. For our South American and UK & Ireland operations, net revenue is the same as total revenue.

We use these specified financial measures to assess and evaluate the financial performance or profitability of our reportable segments. We may also calculate EBIT as a % of net revenue using Adjusted EBIT to exclude significant items we do not consider to be indicative of operational and financial trends either by nature or amount to provide a better overall understanding of our underlying business performance.

The ratios are calculated, respectively, as gross profit divided by net revenue, SG&A divided by net revenue, and EBIT divided by net revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to net revenue is total revenue. Net revenue is calculated as follows:

3 months ended 2024 2023 2022 ($ millions) Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Total revenue 2,873 2,829 2,920 2,584 2,664 2,704 2,779 2,380 2,653 2,384 2,289 1,953 Cost of fuel (294 ) (290 ) (274 ) (252 ) (261 ) (267 ) (220 ) (236 ) (285 ) (277 ) (285 ) (217 ) Net revenue 2,579 2,539 2,646 2,332 2,403 2,437 2,559 2,144 2,368 2,107 2,004 1,736

ROIC and Adjusted ROIC

ROIC is defined as EBIT for the last twelve months divided by average invested capital of the last four quarters, expressed as a percentage.

We view ROIC as a useful measure for capital allocation decisions that drive profitable growth and attractive returns to shareholders. We also calculate Adjusted ROIC using Adjusted EBIT to exclude significant items that we do not consider to be indicative of operational and financial trends either by nature or amount to provide a better overall understanding of our underlying business performance.

Working Capital & Working Capital to Net Revenue Ratio

Working capital is defined as total current assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) less total current liabilities (excluding short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt). We view working capital as a measure for assessing overall liquidity.

The working capital to net revenue ratio is calculated as average working capital of the last four quarters, divided by net revenue for the last twelve months. We use this KPI to assess the efficiency in our use of working capital to generate net revenue. Working capital is calculated as follows:

2024 2023 2022 ($ millions) Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Total current assets 5,206 5,355 5,431 5,432 4,930 5,217 4,985 4,974 4,781 4,652 4,098 4,030 Cash and cash equivalents (316 ) (298 ) (233 ) (215 ) (152 ) (168 ) (74 ) (129 ) (288 ) (120 ) (170 ) (295 ) Total current assets in working capital 4,890 5,057 5,198 5,217 4,778 5,049 4,911 4,845 4,493 4,532 3,928 3,735 Total current liabilities(a) 3,150 3,383 3,503 3,561 3,516 3,722 3,600 3,788 3,401 3,196 2,789 2,647 Short-term debt (844 ) (1,103 ) (1,234 ) (1,322 ) (1,239 ) (1,372 ) (1,142 ) (1,266 ) (1,068 ) (1,087 ) (992 ) (804 ) Current portion of long-term debt (6 ) — — (68 ) (199 ) (203 ) (199 ) (253 ) (114 ) (106 ) (110 ) (63 ) Total current liabilities in working capital(a) 2,300 2,280 2,269 2,171 2,078 2,147 2,259 2,269 2,219 2,003 1,687 1,780 Working capital(a)(3) 2,590 2,777 2,929 3,046 2,700 2,902 2,652 2,576 2,274 2,529 2,241 1,955

(a) Comparative results for 2023 have been restated for our adoption of the amendments to IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements effective for the financial year beginning January 1, 2024.



FOOTNOTES

(1) Argentine peso (ARS); Earnings Before Finance Costs and Income Taxes (EBIT); Earnings Before Finance Costs, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA); Basic Earnings per Share (EPS); favourable (fav); generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP); gross domestic product (GDP); not meaningful (n/m); Return on Invested Capital (ROIC); Selling, General & Administrative Expenses (SG&A); unfavourable (unfav).

(2) See “Description of Specified Financial Measures and Reconciliations” on page 7 of this Earnings Release.

(3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Description of Specified Financial Measures and Reconciliations” on page 7 of this Earnings Release.

(4) Certain financial measures were impacted by significant items management does not consider indicative of operational and financial trends either by nature or amount; these significant items are described on page 8 of this Earnings Release. The financial measures that have been adjusted to take these items into account are referred to as “Adjusted” measures.

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the following: our continued efforts to execute our strategy to maximize product support, drive full-cycle resilience and grow our used, rental and power business to improve our ROIC; all information in the section entitled “Market Update and Business Outlook”, including for our South America operations: our outlook based on growing global demand for copper, strong copper prices, capital deployment into large-scale brownfield expansions and customer confidence to invest in brownfield and greenfield projects; our expectation of a broad-based level of quoting, tender and award activity for mining equipment, product support and technology solutions; our expectation of a more challenging environment in attracting and retaining qualified labour; our expectation that infrastructure construction in Chile will remain steady (based on assumptions of continued demand from large contractors supporting mining operations); in the power systems sector, our expectation regarding growing demand for electric power solutions from strong activity in the industrial and data centre markets; in Argentina, our expected continued low-risk approach in Argentina while at the same time, positioning our business to capture opportunities, particularly in the oil & gas and mining sectors; our assumption that some of the Argentina government’s new rules and policies are helping drive large-scale investment; continued monitoring of new rules and policies in Argentina; for our Canada operations: our outlook for Western Canada being mixed; our expectation of continued spending discipline from our large customers (based on assumptions of achieving operating cost targets); our expectation that our large customers will deploy capital to renew, maintain and rebuild aging fleets; our expectation for more consistent demand for product support, including component remanufacturing and rebuilds (based on customer commitments and discussions); our expectation regarding ongoing commitments from federal and provincial governments, as well as private sector projects, for infrastructure development to support activity in the construction sector; our expectation that these infrastructure development activities will take time to advance; our expectations of growing demand for reliable, efficient and sustainable electric power solutions across communities in Western Canada creating opportunities for our power systems business; our focus on managing our cost and working capital levels and continuing to see additional opportunities to unlock invested capital; our expectation for continuously evaluating opportunities to assess and execute opportunities to optimize low-ROIC activities; and our expectation for leveraging the structural changes and overhead reductions strategy demonstrated in our UK operations; our expectation that recent government changes and announcements in Canada and the US, including tariffs, create additional uncertainty for our business and our customers; for our UK & Ireland operations: our expectation for demand in the construction sector to remain soft; our expectation of a growing contribution from used equipment and power systems as we continue to execute on our strategy; in power systems, our expectation of continued strong quoting activity (based on assumptions of healthy demand for primary and backup power generation, particularly in the data centre market); our expectation of our product support business to remain resilient; and overall: our expectation that our 2025 net capital and net rental fleet expenditures will be above our 2024 spend of $219 million, and our expectation that these planned expenditures will include regular maintenance capital as well as expenditures to add capabilities and capacity to serve the growing markets in South America and carefully reposition and build our rental fleet in Canada as the market recovers; our continued focus on steady execution of our strategic plan to maximize product support, continuously improve our cost and capital position to drive full cycle resilience and grow prudently in used, rental and power markets; our expectation that consistent execution, despite macroeconomic and market uncertainties, will enable us to meet our objective of achieving a sustainably higher Adjusted ROIC; and the Canadian income tax treatment of the quarterly dividend. All such forward-looking information is provided pursuant to the ‘safe harbour’ provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Unless we indicate otherwise, forward-looking information in this news release reflects our expectations at the date of this news release. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on a number of assumptions. This gives rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and that our business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact may not be achieved. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by this forward-looking information include: the specific factors stated above; the impact and duration of, and our ability to respond to and manage, high inflation, geopolitical and trade uncertainty, changing tariffs and interest rates, and supply chain challenges; general economic and market conditions, including increasing inflationary cost pressure, and economic and market conditions in the regions where we operate; perspectives of investments in the oil and gas and mining projects in Argentina; capital deployment into large-scale brownfield expansions; support and commitment by Canadian federal and provincial governments in infrastructure development; foreign exchange rates; commodity prices; interest rates; the level of customer confidence and spending, and the demand for, and prices of, our products and services; our ability to maintain our relationship with Caterpillar; our dependence on the continued market acceptance of our products, and the timely supply of parts and equipment; our ability to continue to improve productivity and operational efficiencies while continuing to maintain customer service; our ability to manage cost pressures as growth in revenue occurs; our ability to effectively integrate and realize expected synergies from businesses that we acquire; our ability to deliver our equipment backlog; our ability to access capital markets for additional debt or equity, to finance future growth and to refinance outstanding debt obligations, on terms that are acceptable will be dependent upon prevailing market conditions, as well as our financial condition; our ability to negotiate satisfactory purchase or investment terms and prices, obtain necessary regulatory or other approvals, and secure financing on attractive terms or at all; our ability to manage our growth strategy effectively; our ability to effectively price and manage long-term product support contracts with our customers; our ability to drive continuous cost efficiency; our ability to attract sufficient skilled labour resources as market conditions, business strategy or technologies change; our ability to negotiate and renew collective bargaining agreements with satisfactory terms for our employees and us; the intensity of competitive activity; our ability to maintain a safe and healthy work environment across all regions; our ability to raise the capital needed to implement our business plan; business disruption resulting from business process change, systems change and organizational change; regulatory initiatives or proceedings, litigation and changes in laws, regulations or policies, including with respect to environmental protection, environmental disclosures and/or energy transition; stock market volatility; changes in political and economic environments in the regions where we carry on business; our ability to respond to climate change-related risks; the availability of carbon neutral technology or renewable power; the cost of climate change initiatives; the occurrence of one or more natural disasters, pandemic outbreaks, geo-political events, acts of terrorism, social unrest or similar disruptions; the availability of insurance at commercially reasonable rates and whether the amount of insurance coverage will be adequate to cover all liability or loss that we incur; the potential of warranty claims being greater than we anticipate; the integrity, reliability and availability of, and benefits from, information technology and the data processed by that technology; and our ability to protect our business from cybersecurity threats or incidents. Forward-looking information is provided in this news release to give information about our current expectations and plans and allow investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking information for any other purpose.

Forward-looking information provided in this news release is based on a number of assumptions that we believed were reasonable on the day the information was given, including but not limited to: the specific assumptions and expectations stated above; that we will be able to successfully manage our business through volatile commodity prices, high inflation, changing tariffs and interest rates, and supply chain challenges, and successfully execute our strategies to win customers, achieve full-cycle resilience and continue business momentum; that we will be able to continue to source and hire technicians, build capabilities and capacity and successfully and sustainably improve workshop efficiencies; that commodity prices will remain at constructive levels; that our customers will not curtail their activities; that general economic and market conditions will continue to be supportive; that the level of customer confidence and spending, and the demand for, and prices of, our products and services will be maintained; that support and demand for renewable energy will continue to grow; that supply chain and inflationary challenges will not materially impact large project deliveries in our equipment backlog; our ability to successfully execute our plans and intentions, including our strategic priorities; our ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition will remain at similar levels; the products and technology offered by our competitors will be as expected; identified opportunities for growth will result in revenue; that we have sufficient liquidity to meet operational needs, commitments and obligations; consistent and stable legislation in the various countries in which we operate; no disruptive changes in the technology environment; our current good relationship with Caterpillar, our customers and suppliers, service providers and other third parties will be maintained and that Caterpillar and such other suppliers will deliver quality, competitive products with supply chain continuity; sustainment of oil prices; that demand for reliable and sustainable electric power solutions in Western Canada will continue to create opportunities for our power systems business; that maximizing product support will positively affect our strategic priorities going forward; quoting activity for requests for proposals for equipment and product support is reflective of opportunities; and, market recoveries in the regions that we operate. Some of the assumptions, risks, and other factors, which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information contained in this news release, are discussed in our current AIF and in our annual and most recent quarterly MD&A for the financial risks. We caution readers that the risks described in the annual and most recent quarterly MD&A and in the AIF are not the only ones that could impact us. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that are currently deemed to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, or results of operation.

Except as otherwise indicated, forward-looking information does not reflect the potential impact of any non-recurring or other unusual items or of any dispositions, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or other transactions that may be announced or that may occur after the date of this news release. The financial impact of these transactions and non-recurring and other unusual items can be complex and depends on the facts particular to each of them. We therefore cannot describe the expected impact in a meaningful way or in the same way we present known risks affecting our business.

