Founders Metals Announces C$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Metals Inc. (TSX-V: FDR, OTC: FDMIF, FSE: 9DL0) (“Founders” or the “Company”) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis by way of private placement, 5,716,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of the Company, at a price of C$5.30 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$30 million. In addition, the Company has also granted the underwriters an option, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Common Shares purchased pursuant to the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to accelerate ongoing exploration activities on the Antino Gold Project and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 20, 2025 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 20,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company is fully financed for up to 60,000 metres of drilling in 2025.



1 2022 Technical Report – Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.



Contact Information

Katie MacKenzie, Vice President, Corporate Development

Tel: 306 537 8903 | katiem@fdrmetals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company’s recently completed financings and the future or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect “, “is expected “, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company’s most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

