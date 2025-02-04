EB5 Capital Secures $100 Million Credit Facility

WASHINGTON, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital, a leading Regional Center operator in the EB-5 industry, announced today that it has secured a $100 million credit facility with EagleBank (NASDAQ: EGBN), one of the largest community banks in the Washington, DC area. This new credit facility, which doubles the firm’s previous $50 million credit line with EagleBank, will significantly enhance EB5 Capital’s ability to remove syndication risk for its sponsors and provide the necessary capital to support future growth.

“This credit facility marks a monumental step forward for EB5 Capital,” said Daniel Shiff, Chief Investment Officer & Managing Partner at EB5 Capital. “It represents our vision of building a company that not only provides valuable investment opportunities but also structures deals in ways that benefit our investors and partners.”

The expanded credit facility strengthens EB5 Capital's ability to confidently support its sponsors, ensuring access to the necessary funds to close deals and continue the momentum of its portfolio, which now includes over 40 U.S.-based commercial real estate projects. This increased capacity will provide EB5 Capital with greater flexibility in deal structuring, enabling the company to continue attracting high-quality investors and advancing transformative real estate developments that generate jobs and drive economic growth nationwide.

“When we started with just a handful of people over 15 years ago, we could not have imagined the journey we would be on,” said Joseph Tilley, Chief Financial Officer at EB5 Capital. “To now qualify for a $100 million credit line from a leading bank like EagleBank is truly remarkable. It speaks volumes about the strength of our team and our continued growth as a company.”

“EagleBank is proud to support our partners at EB5 Capital in their mission to drive job creation,” stated Evelyn Lee, EVP, Chief Lending Officer C&I at EagleBank. “We look forward to continuing to build our organization into the best community bank for commercial businesses.”

EB5 Capital’s prior $50 million credit facility played a pivotal role in the successful execution of recent investments, and the company is poised to capture even more opportunities with this expanded credit line.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 75 countries. As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised over $1 billion of foreign capital across approximately 40 EB-5 projects. 100% of our investors’ funds are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance prior to their deployment into our projects. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 12 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

Contact:

Katherine Willis

Director, Marketing & Communications

media@eb5capital.com

