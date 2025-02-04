Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results For the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

New Program Wins; Cost Reduction Initiatives; Expansion Plans in US and Vietnam

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter ended December 28, 2024. These results are in line with the updated guidance provided on January 24, 2025.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, Key Tronic reported total revenue of $113.9 million, compared to $147.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024. The lower than anticipated revenue and earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 are primarily due to unexpected shortages for specific components managed by a large customer, lower-than-expected production during the holiday season, and reduced demand from certain customers which together lowered revenue by approximately $15 million from initial guidance for the quarter. For the first six months of fiscal year 2025, total revenue was $245.4 million, compared to $298.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Gross margins were 6.8% and operating margins were (1.0)% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to 8.0% and 2.7%, respectively, in the same period of fiscal year 2024. The decline in margins for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 primarily reflects the reduction of revenue. As previously announced, interest expense also included approximately $1.0 million in write-offs of unamortized loan fees related to refinancing the Company’s debt with a new lender.

The net loss was $(4.9) million or $(0.46) per share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $1.1 million or $0.10 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2024. For the first six months of fiscal year 2025, the net loss was $(3.8) million or $(0.35) per share, compared to net income of $1.4 million or $0.13 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2024.

The adjusted net loss was $(4.1) million or $(0.38) per share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to adjusted net income of $1.1 million or $0.10 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2024. The adjusted net loss was $(2.9) million or $(0.27) per share for first six months of fiscal year 2025, compared to adjusted net income of $1.2 million or $0.11 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2024. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for additional information about adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share.

“As we announced today, we’re planning to significantly increase production capacity in Arkansas and Vietnam in order to continue to benefit from the growing customer demand for rebalancing their contract manufacturing. We believe these initiatives should help mitigate the adverse impact and uncertainties surrounding the recently announced tariffs on goods manufactured in China and Mexico,” said Brett Larsen, President and CEO.

“We are disappointed with the unexpected decline in revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, however, we expect our revenue and earnings to improve in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 as strategic initiatives undertaken in previous quarters come to fruition. We’re actively streamlining our international and domestic operations, with further headcount reductions to enhance efficiency, building on similar actions a year ago. We’re also pleased to see our inventory levels being more in line with current revenue levels and expect that these strategic changes will improve our overall profitability in the longer term.”

“At the same time, we continued to win new programs, such as aerospace systems and an energy resiliency technology program, which was recently announced. Once fully ramped, the latter program could generate annual revenue for us in excess of $60 million. We also closed on a long-term debt refinancing agreement during the quarter that expands available capital for growth. We believe Key Tronic remains well positioned for increased growth and profitability in coming periods.”

The financial data presented for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as the Company’s independent auditor has not completed their review procedures.

Business Outlook

Due to uncertainty in the economic and political environments related to the impact of recently announced potential tariffs, Key Tronic will not be issuing revenue or earnings guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Conference Call

Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) today. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 888-394-8218 or +1-313-209-4906 (Access Code: 2254355). The Company will also reference accompanying slides that can be viewed with the webcast at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations”. A replay will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations”.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers with full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: www.keytronic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such words as aims, anticipates, believes, continues, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, will, or would, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue and earnings, cost savings from headcount reduction and the Mexican Peso exchange rate, demand for certain products and the effectiveness of some of its programs, business from customers and programs, and impacts from operational streamlining and efficiencies, including reductions in inventories. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers; the success and timing of our expansion plans; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; the risk of legal proceedings or governmental investigations relating to the previously reported financial statement restatements and related material weaknesses, the May 2024 cybersecurity incident and the subject of the internal investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee and related or other unrelated matters; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, diluted. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency related to our core operations and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude (or include) certain items in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe this facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain income and expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. See the table below entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures” for reconciliations of adjusted net income to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is GAAP net income, and the computation of adjusted net income per share, diluted.

CONTACTS: Tony Voorhees Michael Newman Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Key Tronic Corporation StreetConnect (509)-927-5345 (206) 729-3625

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Net sales $ 113,853 $ 147,847 $ 245,411 $ 297,959 Cost of sales 106,147 136,084 224,402 275,334 Gross profit 7,706 11,763 21,009 22,625 Research, development and engineering expenses 2,320 1,758 4,609 3,999 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,507 6,057 13,077 11,841 Gain on insurance proceeds, net of losses — — — (431 ) Total operating expenses 8,827 7,815 17,686 15,409 Operating income (loss) (1,121 ) 3,948 3,323 7,216 Interest expense, net 3,904 2,961 7,167 5,972 Income (loss) before income taxes (5,025 ) 987 (3,844 ) 1,244 Income tax benefit (111 ) (97 ) (54 ) (175 ) Net income (loss) $ (4,914 ) $ 1,084 $ (3,790 ) $ 1,419 Net income (loss) per share — Basic $ (0.46 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.35 ) $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic 10,762 10,762 10,762 10,762 Net income (loss) per share — Diluted $ (0.46 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.35 ) $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 10,762 10,889 10,762 10,889

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 28, 2024 June 29, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,244 $ 4,752 Trade receivables, net of credit losses of $2,931 and $2,918 113,132 132,559 Contract assets 18,892 21,250 Inventories, net 100,709 105,099 Other, net of credit losses of $1,496 and $1,679 24,159 24,739 Total current assets 261,136 288,399 Property, plant and equipment, net 27,123 28,806 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 13,829 15,416 Other assets: Deferred income tax asset 19,287 17,376 Other 6,454 5,346 Total other assets 25,741 22,722 Total assets $ 327,829 $ 355,343 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 63,585 $ 79,394 Accrued compensation and vacation 6,218 6,510 Current portion of long-term debt 5,063 3,123 Other 18,904 15,149 Total current liabilities 93,770 104,176 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 106,020 116,383 Operating lease liabilities 8,429 10,312 Deferred income tax liability 9 263 Other long-term obligations 114 219 Total long-term liabilities 114,572 127,177 Total liabilities 208,342 231,353 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,762 and 10,762 shares, respectively 47,367 47,284 Retained earnings 73,131 76,921 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,011 ) (215 ) Total shareholders’ equity 119,487 123,990 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 327,829 $ 355,343

KEY TRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 December 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 GAAP net income (loss) $ (4,914 ) $ 1,084 $ (3,790 ) $ 1,419 Gain on insurance proceeds (net of losses) — — — (431 ) Stock-based compensation expense 16 53 83 112 Write-off of unamortized loan fees 1,012 — 1,012 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1) (206 ) (11 ) (219 ) 64 Adjusted net income (loss): $ (4,092 ) $ 1,126 $ (2,914 ) $ 1,164 Adjusted net income (loss) per share — non-GAAP Diluted $ (0.38 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.11 Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 10,762 10,889 10,762 10,889 (1) Income tax effects are calculated using an effective tax rate of 20%, which approximates the statutory GAAP tax rate for the presented periods.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.