Recording Artist ETCETERA’s 'Dance For You' feat. Kaya Jones Wins Best Pop Rap Performance at World Entertainment Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording Artist ETCETERA won Best Pop Rap Performance for his song "Dance For You" off his 3rd album SAGITTARIUS at the World Entertainment Awards during Grammy weekend. The song "Dance For You" features Kaya Jones of The Pussycat Dolls, giving the record and album a global appeal. The event took place at the iconic Writers Guild of America Theater on January 31st in Beverly Hills. During ETCETERA's speech, the Brooklyn native shared his gratitude as an artist being acknowledged for his work. “It is truly a humbling experience to be nominated and recognized by such respected figures in the industry. I’m incredibly grateful", said ETCETERA.

SAGITTARIUS is his 3rd album, independently released through his own record label IDOL Music Group Inc., distributed by United Masters. The album has consistently dominated the charts and is widely praised for its musical diversity and collaborations. Collaborations include:

• Kaya Jones: From the multi-platinum and mega singing group, The Pussycat Dolls. Jones accompanied by vocalzbyjamelle delivers a powerhouse performance that leaves an incredible lasting impression, making their contribution to the album truly unforgettable with the song "DANCE FOR YOU" & "DANCE FOR YOU" K EDM REMIX.

• Trisha Covington: Renowned for her soulful vocals and captivating stage presence. Covington lends her unmistakable talent to the first track “BY YOUR SIDE”, elevating the album to new heights.

• Grapevine: From the legendary hip hop group Trends Of Culture, lends his infectious voice and unique sound to the juggernaut track "CHURCHES AND ANGELS", adding an uprising perspective to ETCETERA's signature wordsmith and dynamic phrase play landscape.

• Serena: The Latin up and coming powerhouse singer hailing from Argentina, known for her world renowned Latin soul-stirring melodies and poignant lyrics. Serena brings her signature style to the table, infusing the track “FUEGO” with sexual emotion and playful depth.

• Billionz: Brooklyn native hits you with this razor-sharp chorus and dominant presence on the track. Billionz commands attention to the song “WAY UP”, leaving listeners hungry for more.

• Adam Shenk: "Mr. Crooner" A rising star on the music scene. Shenk brings his unique vocals and innovative sound to the club banger "SEXIOUS" showcasing his undeniable talent and sultry sound.

• My Friend Thayne: 1/3 of the Orlando-based alternative group Dear Tatiana. Heavily influenced by acts such as Childish Gambino, Kanye West, Air Dubai, and Chance The Rapper- My Friend Thayne’s gives you blends classic rap flow with a pop punk attitude and delivers an eyebrow raising the subject matter in the inspirational backpack song “THE BEST WORST DAY”.

Next up, ETCETERA is setting up for the second leg of his national tour scheduled for mid-March 2025. The tour is being co-sponsored by ETCETERA’s new Peanut Butter and Chocolate Rum, SAGITTARIUS (named after his album). Details for the tour coming soon. ETCETERA and his team will be casting and shooting for his new sitcom premiering on TUBI / FOX this fall.

SAGITTARIUS is available now at https://unitedmasters.com/m/sagittariusthealbum.

For more information about ETCETERA, visit www.iametcetera.com.

For press inquiries and interview opportunities, please contact: Deborah Griffin at deborahmckj@yahoo.com.

