Holladay Distillery breaks ground on ironclad rickhouse in latest growth spurt

Popular Weston-based bourbon distillery responds to increased demand by expanding its production operations

Weston, Missouri, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In step with continued growth and increased consumer demand, the Weston, Missouri-based Holladay Distillery has broken ground on its new Rickhouse D, its fourth in a century of developing the only ironclad rickhouses in the state of Missouri. A giant in Missouri distilling history, Holladay built its first three on-site rickhouses in the early 1900s, 1930, and 1950. Seventy-five years after its last rickhouse, 2025’s development will mark Holladay’s latest stage of growth in its distilling legacy that dates back to 1856.

Holladay’s Rickhouse D will be constructed over the course of eight to nine months in partnership with the St. Joseph-based construction company Al J. Mueller. Holladay’s active rickhouses span roughly 9,000 square feet and offer barrel capacity between 10,000 and 12,000. Rickhouse D will feature an 11,000-barrel capacity to maintain consistency across each bourbon. Holladay Distillery remains the only distillery in Missouri to age bourbon in ironclad rickhouses.

“We’re proud to continue making Missouri history by expanding our capacity to distill, age, and distribute premium bourbon to a wider audience,” said Holladay Distillery's president, Mick Harris. “Rickhouse D is a significant investment into our future, as well as a commitment to continuing to meet growing demands for Holladay Bourbon.”

The business took a bourbon distilling hiatus from 1985 to 2015 to focus on other spirits within its portfolio. In 2015, Holladay installed new equipment in its original stillhouse and began making bourbon onsite again for the first time in 30 years. The original 1856 Holladay mash bill was used for production, and after six years of aging, Ben Holladay Bourbon was released in 2022. In 2016, Holladay added a new mash bill to the lineup that included soft red wheat as an ingredient which led to the release of Holladay Soft Red Wheat Bourbon in 2023. Heightened demand for both products ultimately drove the distillery to expand its capacity for rickhouse aging.

In addition to its flagship brands, Holladay Soft Red Wheat and Ben Holladay Bourbon, Holladay offers a Rickhouse Proof, and One Barrel Bourbons which are both bottled at the exact proof from the bourbon barrel yield after a minimum of six years’ aging in one of the original Holladay Rickhouses. Holladay also offers its Ancient Cave Collection, a series of bourbon aged in experimental barrels for a secondary finish. Each Holladay collection will benefit from the expanded capacity offered by the new Rickhouse D.

About Holladay Distillery

Originally founded in 1856 by Ben Holladay, Holladay Distillery produces Missouri bourbon steeped in history, including Holladay Soft Red Wheat and Ben Holladay Bourbon, which uses an original recipe more than 160 years old. Located in Weston, Missouri, Holladay Distillery offers tours with the opportunity to explore fascinating local history and to experience Real Missouri Bourbon being made. Learn more at holladaybourbon.com.

