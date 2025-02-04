Command Cloud: Empowering Heavy Materials Suppliers with Unprecedented Innovation and Scalability

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is proud to introduce its next-generation platform, Command Cloud, designed to drive operational excellence and facilitate AI-assisted, data-driven decision making, to the Asia Pacific market. With its comprehensive and connected software and hardware solutions, Command Cloud offers a single cloud platform that manages all business processes, from inventory management to back office, for all heavy building materials.

Command Cloud harnesses the full spectrum of cloud-native advantages, ensuring scalability, resiliency, global reach, and exceptional resource efficiency. Unlike traditional databases, Command Cloud solutions, powered by no SQL technology, effortlessly scale to handle peak demand and deliver a consistent and secure user experience. With uncompromising uptime and resilience, Command Cloud is designed to withstand and swiftly recover from disruptions, reduce total cost of ownership, and remove operational complexities, allowing businesses to invest in other areas to improve top line profitability.

Leveraging machine learning and generative AI, predictive analytics and decision-making tools are tailored to meet the specific needs of Ready Mix, Aggregate, and Asphalt suppliers. These tools empower users to make informed decisions and drive growth in their unique business landscapes.

In 2024, the company announced a $20M investment to accelerate the rollout of cloud-based solutions and the first products from that investment will be delivered to the Asia Pacific market in calendar Q2 2025. For ready mix operations these offerings include Sales & Quoting, Dispatch, Material Supply for Inventory Management, Customer Portal for customer collaboration, and AI-powered solutions for Plant Optimization and Analytics. The investment also supports completion of the development of Aggregates and Asphalt Cloud software offerings, including Bulk Dispatch and Scale Ticketing in 2025.

Command Alkon recognizes the importance of seamless connectivity of software and hardware as essential to the heavy building materials industry. By utilizing IoT-enabled technologies, Command Cloud solutions encompass enhanced capabilities, including remote management and self-diagnostic features. This comprehensive approach makes Command Alkon a true ecosystem engineer, supercharging the future of the heavy building materials industry.

“By harnessing the power of the cloud, our solutions can optimize operations, improve efficiency, and modernize how our customers conduct business,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer. “Harnessing a cloud-native approach enables us to leverage the most advanced technologies in the market today, like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and IoT, driving innovation and unlocking new possibilities for this great industry.”

Recognizing the paramount importance of infusing UX into the design process, Command Alkon has invested in delivering a new, modern user interface design for Dispatch, meticulously crafted through engagement with users throughout the development process and shaped by continuous testing and calibration. This new interface provides a user experience that is easier to learn, easier to use, and available on any desktop or mobile device, as well as next-generation analytics dashboards that can be configured to visualize business performance and drive profitability.

With an open API strategy, Command Cloud provides a powerful foundation for customer-centric solutions. Keeping in line with this strategy, Command Alkon offers a Connected Partner Program which is a dynamic community of forward-thinking companies dedicated to propelling innovation in the heavy building materials market. These partnerships aim to push the boundaries of technology, elevate industry standards, and empower businesses to tailor system architectures to their specific needs while extending the functionality of core Command Alkon products.

“By expanding our Sales and Service capabilities in the Asia Pacific region, we are better poised to meet the needs of our customers as they embark on their individual journeys to running their operations in the cloud,” said Jeff Newlin, Chief Revenue Officer. “Providing an exceptional customer experience from sale, through on-boarding, and throughout the adoption of our solutions is a major focus as we work to partner with our customers on their transition to cloud-based solutions.”

