Krista Software Secures Series A Follow-On Funding with Jahani and Associates as Advisor

Krista Software strengthened its market position by closing its Series A follow-on funding round, with Jahani and Associates as its advisor.

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krista Software Inc., the creator of the AI-led intelligent automation platform Krista, announced the successful close of its Series A follow-on funding round. The round was led by Rally Ventures and Grotech Ventures, with participation from new investors Seyen Capital and 4S Bay Partners.

This additional investment reinforces Krista’s leadership in the AI automation space and positions the company for continued growth and innovation. The funding will be used to expand research and development efforts, advance Krista’s AI capabilities based on customer feedback, and strengthen its market position as a transformative AI solution for enterprises globally.

The funding will focus on advancing AI capabilities and automation solutions, expanding Krista’s engineering team to deliver innovative features and seamless integrations, and strengthening strategic partnerships to address new industry verticals and enterprise use cases.

Jahani and Associates (J&A), a global investment bank headquartered in New York City, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Krista Software during this transaction.

For more information, visit https://krista.ai/ or contact Jahani and Associates at info@jahaniandassociates.com.

About Krista Software

Krista Software is a leader in AI-driven intelligent automation, empowering enterprises to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and automate decision-making. The company’s platform leverages advanced AI to optimize business workflows and improve operational outcomes across various industries.

About Jahani and Associates

Jahani and Associates is a global investment bank specializing in strategic advisory and capital solutions for high-growth technology companies. With a strong track record of supporting AI and automation-focused businesses, J&A provides expert guidance on transactions, fundraising, and corporate strategy. Jahani and Associates is an investment bank with offices in New York City, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore.

