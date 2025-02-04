Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,013 in the last 365 days.

H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

— Repurchased $190 Million of Shares—

— Reaffirms Full Year Outlook —

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released financial results1 for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

"I am pleased with our performance in the first half of the year," said Jeff Jones, president and chief executive officer. "We are reaffirming our fiscal 2025 outlook, and are well prepared to deliver this tax season and in the second half of the fiscal year."

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics
"We are on track for the year and we are well positioned to deliver strong results," said Tiffany Mason, chief financial officer. "During the second quarter, we repurchased 3.2 million shares for $190 million, reflecting our confidence in the long-term value of our stock and our commitment to delivering shareholder returns."

For the second quarter, the Company delivered total revenue of $179.1 million, which was flat to the prior year. Increases in revenue from Wave and international tax preparation were offset by lower interest and fee income on Emerald Advance® due to a decrease in loan originations.

Total operating expenses of $472.4 million increased by $25.8 million as expected, primarily due to higher tax professional and corporate wages, increased healthcare costs, an increase in occupancy costs and the timing of marketing expenses versus the prior year.

Pretax loss increased by $29.4 million to $312.3 million.

Loss per share from continuing operations2 increased to $(1.79) from $(1.33) and adjusted loss per share from continuing operations2 increased to $(1.73) from $(1.27), due to a higher net loss and fewer shares outstanding as a result of share repurchases, which are accretive to earnings per share on a full-year basis.

Capital Allocation

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:

  • Repurchased and retired 3.2 million shares at an aggregate price of $190.5 million, or $58.65 per share in the second quarter.
  • The Company has approximately $1.1 billion remaining on its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Since 2016, the Company has returned more than $4.4 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, buying back over 43% of its shares outstanding3.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook Reaffirmed

The Company continues to expect:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $3.69 to $3.75 billion.
  • EBITDA4 to be in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion.
  • Effective tax rate to be approximately 13%, resulting in a one-time benefit to EPS of approximately 50 cents.
  • Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share4 to be in the range of $5.15 to $5.35.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter 2025 results at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. To join live, participants must register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI06a7e8ddc07544a6853995c1fe75ea2c. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and general public. The webcast can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qdeqpgfd and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They may also include the expected impact of external events beyond the Company’s control, such as outbreaks of infectious disease, severe weather events, natural or manmade disasters, or changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the Company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the Company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, future actions of the Company, or increases in applicable tax rates in jurisdictions where the Company operates. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1 All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.
2 All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the Company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
3 Shares outstanding calculated as of April 30, 2016.
4 Adjusted Diluted EPS and EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.

For Further Information
     
Investor Relations:   Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com
    Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com
Media Relations:   Teri Daley, (816) 854-3787, teri.daley@hrblock.com
    Media Desk, mediadesk@hrblock.com
     


FINANCIAL RESULTS   (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts)
    Three months ended December 31,   Six months ended December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
REVENUES:                
U.S. tax preparation and related services:                
Assisted tax preparation   $              48,380     $ 48,342     $              91,343     $ 87,605  
Royalties                      3,499       5,454                        9,351       11,155  
DIY tax preparation                    13,744       13,111                      16,980       16,959  
Refund Transfers                          637       813                        1,497       1,955  
Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan                    16,145       17,440                      39,242       42,287  
Tax Identity Shield®                      4,013       4,694                        7,922       9,274  
Other                    11,824       9,592                      25,633       20,572  
Total U.S. tax preparation and related services                    98,242       99,446                    191,968       189,807  
Financial services:                
Emerald Card® and SpruceSM                    10,148       11,700                      18,974       20,333  
Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance®                    12,308       15,235                      12,308       15,533  
Total financial services                    22,456       26,935                      31,282       35,866  
International                    31,811       29,569                      96,666       90,134  
Wave                    26,561       23,133                      52,964       47,076  
Total revenues   $            179,070     $ 179,083     $            372,880     $ 362,883  
Compensation and benefits:                
Field wages                    81,565       77,795                    149,659       140,230  
Other wages                    78,731       74,671                    156,066       146,769  
Benefits and other compensation                    38,402       36,063                      77,156       71,311  
                   198,698       188,529                    382,881       358,310  
Occupancy                  104,999       101,194                    206,317       200,479  
Marketing and advertising                    14,863       11,305                      24,835       16,786  
Depreciation and amortization                    29,195       30,107                      58,026       60,332  
Bad debt                    19,416       21,754                      22,146       26,552  
Other                  105,190       93,626                    200,297       174,182  
Total operating expenses                  472,361       446,515                    894,502       836,641  
Other income (expense), net                      2,744       5,922                      14,661       15,758  
Interest expense on borrowings                   (21,752 )     (21,364 )                   (37,599 )     (37,234 )
Pretax loss                 (312,299 )     (282,874 )                 (544,560 )     (495,234 )
Income tax benefit                   (69,833 )     (93,758 )                 (130,673 )     (143,245 )
Net loss from continuing operations                 (242,466 )     (189,116 )                 (413,887 )     (351,989 )
Net loss from discontinued operations                        (954 )     (639 )                     (2,109 )     (1,248 )
Net loss   $           (243,420 )   $ (189,755 )   $           (415,996 )   $ (353,237 )
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE:                
Continuing operations   $                 (1.79 )   $ (1.33 )   $                 (3.02 )   $ (2.44 )
Discontinued operations                       (0.01 )                             (0.01 )     (0.01 )
Consolidated   $                 (1.80 )   $ (1.33 )   $                 (3.03 )   $ (2.45 )
WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES                  135,563       142,340                    137,359       144,307  
Adjusted diluted EPS (1)   $                 (1.73 )   $ (1.27 )   $                 (2.89 )   $ (2.31 )
EBITDA (1)   $           (261,352 )   $ (231,403 )   $           (448,935 )   $ (397,668 )
                                 

(1) All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data)
As of   December 31, 2024   June 30, 2024
         
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $                   320,051     $ 1,053,326  
Cash and cash equivalents - restricted                           21,473       21,867  
Receivables, net                         321,171       69,075  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets                         114,658       95,208  
Total current assets                         777,353       1,239,476  
Property and equipment, net                         143,833       131,319  
Operating lease right of use assets                         389,629       461,986  
Intangible assets, net                         270,601       264,102  
Goodwill                         783,286       785,226  
Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable                         281,694       271,658  
Other noncurrent assets                           65,924       65,043  
Total assets   $                2,712,320     $ 3,218,810  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $                   136,893     $ 155,830  
Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes                           64,993       105,548  
Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions                         149,255       318,830  
Current portion of long-term debt                         349,611        
Operating lease liabilities                         170,726       206,070  
Deferred revenue and other current liabilities                         187,885       191,050  
Total current liabilities                      1,059,363       977,328  
Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings                      1,932,545       1,491,095  
Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions                         292,643       291,063  
Operating lease liabilities                         228,041       265,373  
Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities                           72,188       103,357  
Total liabilities                      3,584,780       3,128,216  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES        
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:        
Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share                             1,644       1,709  
Additional paid-in capital                         752,093       762,583  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss                         (71,762 )     (48,845 )
Retained earnings (deficit)                       (908,785 )     12,654  
Less treasury shares, at cost                       (645,650 )     (637,507 )
Total stockholders' equity (deficiency)                       (872,460 )     90,594  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $                2,712,320     $ 3,218,810  
         
         


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS   (unaudited, in 000s)
Six months ended December 31,     2024       2023  
         
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net loss   $                 (415,996 )   $ (353,237 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization                           58,026       60,331  
Provision for credit losses                           20,727       21,536  
Deferred taxes                           (1,531 )     (35,525 )
Stock-based compensation                           17,945       17,525  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:        
Receivables                       (262,348 )     (348,833 )
Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets                             2,588       (7,395 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes                         (76,806 )     (58,543 )
Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities                         (45,170 )     (58,520 )
Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves                       (192,340 )     (180,706 )
Other, net                              (733 )     1,201  
Net cash used in operating activities                       (895,638 )     (942,166 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Capital expenditures                         (49,115 )     (32,708 )
Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired                         (28,017 )     (27,158 )
Franchise loans funded                         (17,442 )     (15,491 )
Payments from franchisees                                971       2,747  
Other, net                             6,110       1,565  
Net cash used in investing activities                         (87,493 )     (71,045 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Repayments of line of credit borrowings                       (100,000 )     (25,000 )
Proceeds from line of credit borrowings                         890,000       825,000  
Dividends paid                         (96,960 )     (89,854 )
Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered                       (436,233 )     (378,709 )
Other, net                             1,791       4,011  
Net cash provided by financing activities                         258,598       335,448  
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash                           (9,136 )     671  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances                       (733,669 )     (677,092 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period                      1,075,193       1,015,316  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $                   341,524     $ 338,224  
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA:        
                 
Income taxes paid, net (includes payments for purchased investment tax credits)   $                     62,290     $ 72,160  
Interest paid on borrowings                           33,412       35,496  
Accrued additions to property and equipment                             3,798       4,036  
New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities                           47,135       70,532  
Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders                           50,176       45,273  
         


(in 000s)
    Three months ended December 31,   Six months ended December 31,
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA     2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Net loss - as reported   $           (243,420 )   $ (189,755 )   $           (415,996 )   $ (353,237 )
Discontinued operations, net                          954       639                        2,109       1,248  
Net loss from continuing operations - as reported                 (242,466 )     (189,116 )                 (413,887 )     (351,989 )
Add back:                
Income tax benefit                   (69,833 )     (93,758 )                 (130,673 )     (143,245 )
Interest expense                    21,752       21,364                      37,599       37,234  
Depreciation and amortization                    29,195       30,107                      58,026       60,332  
                    (18,886 )     (42,287 )                   (35,048 )     (45,679 )
EBITDA from continuing operations   $           (261,352 )   $ (231,403 )   $           (448,935 )   $ (397,668 )
                 
                 


(in 000s, except per share amounts)
    Three months ended December 31,   Six months ended December 31,
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS     2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Net loss from continuing operations - as reported   $           (242,466 )   $ (189,116 )   $           (413,887 )   $ (351,989 )
Adjustments:                
Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax)                    10,910       12,269                      22,038       24,824  
Tax effect of adjustments (1)                     (2,539 )     (3,087 )                     (5,184 )     (6,022 )
Adjusted net loss from continuing operations   $           (234,095 )   $ (179,934 )   $           (397,033 )   $ (333,187 )
Diluted loss per share from continuing operations - as reported   $                 (1.79 )   $ (1.33 )   $                 (3.02 )   $ (2.44 )
Adjustments, net of tax                        0.06       0.06                          0.13       0.13  
Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations   $                 (1.73 )   $ (1.27 )   $                 (2.89 )   $ (2.31 )
                 

(1)Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP  Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more