H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

— Repurchased $190 Million of Shares—

— Reaffirms Full Year Outlook —

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released financial results1 for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

"I am pleased with our performance in the first half of the year," said Jeff Jones, president and chief executive officer. "We are reaffirming our fiscal 2025 outlook, and are well prepared to deliver this tax season and in the second half of the fiscal year."

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics

"We are on track for the year and we are well positioned to deliver strong results," said Tiffany Mason, chief financial officer. "During the second quarter, we repurchased 3.2 million shares for $190 million, reflecting our confidence in the long-term value of our stock and our commitment to delivering shareholder returns."

For the second quarter, the Company delivered total revenue of $179.1 million, which was flat to the prior year. Increases in revenue from Wave and international tax preparation were offset by lower interest and fee income on Emerald Advance® due to a decrease in loan originations.

Total operating expenses of $472.4 million increased by $25.8 million as expected, primarily due to higher tax professional and corporate wages, increased healthcare costs, an increase in occupancy costs and the timing of marketing expenses versus the prior year.

Pretax loss increased by $29.4 million to $312.3 million.

Loss per share from continuing operations2 increased to $(1.79) from $(1.33) and adjusted loss per share from continuing operations2 increased to $(1.73) from $(1.27), due to a higher net loss and fewer shares outstanding as a result of share repurchases, which are accretive to earnings per share on a full-year basis.

Capital Allocation

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:

Repurchased and retired 3.2 million shares at an aggregate price of $190.5 million, or $58.65 per share in the second quarter.

The Company has approximately $1.1 billion remaining on its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Since 2016, the Company has returned more than $4.4 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, buying back over 43% of its shares outstanding3.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook Reaffirmed

The Company continues to expect:

Revenue to be in the range of $3.69 to $3.75 billion.

EBITDA 4 to be in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion.

to be in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion. Effective tax rate to be approximately 13%, resulting in a one-time benefit to EPS of approximately 50 cents.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share4 to be in the range of $5.15 to $5.35.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter 2025 results at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. To join live, participants must register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI06a7e8ddc07544a6853995c1fe75ea2c. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and general public. The webcast can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qdeqpgfd and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They may also include the expected impact of external events beyond the Company’s control, such as outbreaks of infectious disease, severe weather events, natural or manmade disasters, or changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the Company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the Company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, future actions of the Company, or increases in applicable tax rates in jurisdictions where the Company operates. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1 All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2 All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the Company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

3 Shares outstanding calculated as of April 30, 2016.

4 Adjusted Diluted EPS and EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.

FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Six months ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES: U.S. tax preparation and related services: Assisted tax preparation $ 48,380 $ 48,342 $ 91,343 $ 87,605 Royalties 3,499 5,454 9,351 11,155 DIY tax preparation 13,744 13,111 16,980 16,959 Refund Transfers 637 813 1,497 1,955 Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 16,145 17,440 39,242 42,287 Tax Identity Shield® 4,013 4,694 7,922 9,274 Other 11,824 9,592 25,633 20,572 Total U.S. tax preparation and related services 98,242 99,446 191,968 189,807 Financial services: Emerald Card® and SpruceSM 10,148 11,700 18,974 20,333 Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance® 12,308 15,235 12,308 15,533 Total financial services 22,456 26,935 31,282 35,866 International 31,811 29,569 96,666 90,134 Wave 26,561 23,133 52,964 47,076 Total revenues $ 179,070 $ 179,083 $ 372,880 $ 362,883 Compensation and benefits: Field wages 81,565 77,795 149,659 140,230 Other wages 78,731 74,671 156,066 146,769 Benefits and other compensation 38,402 36,063 77,156 71,311 198,698 188,529 382,881 358,310 Occupancy 104,999 101,194 206,317 200,479 Marketing and advertising 14,863 11,305 24,835 16,786 Depreciation and amortization 29,195 30,107 58,026 60,332 Bad debt 19,416 21,754 22,146 26,552 Other 105,190 93,626 200,297 174,182 Total operating expenses 472,361 446,515 894,502 836,641 Other income (expense), net 2,744 5,922 14,661 15,758 Interest expense on borrowings (21,752 ) (21,364 ) (37,599 ) (37,234 ) Pretax loss (312,299 ) (282,874 ) (544,560 ) (495,234 ) Income tax benefit (69,833 ) (93,758 ) (130,673 ) (143,245 ) Net loss from continuing operations (242,466 ) (189,116 ) (413,887 ) (351,989 ) Net loss from discontinued operations (954 ) (639 ) (2,109 ) (1,248 ) Net loss $ (243,420 ) $ (189,755 ) $ (415,996 ) $ (353,237 ) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ (1.79 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (3.02 ) $ (2.44 ) Discontinued operations (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Consolidated $ (1.80 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (3.03 ) $ (2.45 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES 135,563 142,340 137,359 144,307 Adjusted diluted EPS (1) $ (1.73 ) $ (1.27 ) $ (2.89 ) $ (2.31 ) EBITDA (1) $ (261,352 ) $ (231,403 ) $ (448,935 ) $ (397,668 )

(1) All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data) As of December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 320,051 $ 1,053,326 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 21,473 21,867 Receivables, net 321,171 69,075 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 114,658 95,208 Total current assets 777,353 1,239,476 Property and equipment, net 143,833 131,319 Operating lease right of use assets 389,629 461,986 Intangible assets, net 270,601 264,102 Goodwill 783,286 785,226 Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 281,694 271,658 Other noncurrent assets 65,924 65,043 Total assets $ 2,712,320 $ 3,218,810 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 136,893 $ 155,830 Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 64,993 105,548 Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 149,255 318,830 Current portion of long-term debt 349,611 — Operating lease liabilities 170,726 206,070 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 187,885 191,050 Total current liabilities 1,059,363 977,328 Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings 1,932,545 1,491,095 Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 292,643 291,063 Operating lease liabilities 228,041 265,373 Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 72,188 103,357 Total liabilities 3,584,780 3,128,216 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 1,644 1,709 Additional paid-in capital 752,093 762,583 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,762 ) (48,845 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (908,785 ) 12,654 Less treasury shares, at cost (645,650 ) (637,507 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) (872,460 ) 90,594 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,712,320 $ 3,218,810





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s) Six months ended December 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (415,996 ) $ (353,237 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 58,026 60,331 Provision for credit losses 20,727 21,536 Deferred taxes (1,531 ) (35,525 ) Stock-based compensation 17,945 17,525 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (262,348 ) (348,833 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets 2,588 (7,395 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes (76,806 ) (58,543 ) Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities (45,170 ) (58,520 ) Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves (192,340 ) (180,706 ) Other, net (733 ) 1,201 Net cash used in operating activities (895,638 ) (942,166 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (49,115 ) (32,708 ) Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (28,017 ) (27,158 ) Franchise loans funded (17,442 ) (15,491 ) Payments from franchisees 971 2,747 Other, net 6,110 1,565 Net cash used in investing activities (87,493 ) (71,045 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of line of credit borrowings (100,000 ) (25,000 ) Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 890,000 825,000 Dividends paid (96,960 ) (89,854 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (436,233 ) (378,709 ) Other, net 1,791 4,011 Net cash provided by financing activities 258,598 335,448 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (9,136 ) 671 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (733,669 ) (677,092 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,075,193 1,015,316 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 341,524 $ 338,224 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA: Income taxes paid, net (includes payments for purchased investment tax credits) $ 62,290 $ 72,160 Interest paid on borrowings 33,412 35,496 Accrued additions to property and equipment 3,798 4,036 New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities 47,135 70,532 Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders 50,176 45,273





(in 000s) Three months ended December 31, Six months ended December 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss - as reported $ (243,420 ) $ (189,755 ) $ (415,996 ) $ (353,237 ) Discontinued operations, net 954 639 2,109 1,248 Net loss from continuing operations - as reported (242,466 ) (189,116 ) (413,887 ) (351,989 ) Add back: Income tax benefit (69,833 ) (93,758 ) (130,673 ) (143,245 ) Interest expense 21,752 21,364 37,599 37,234 Depreciation and amortization 29,195 30,107 58,026 60,332 (18,886 ) (42,287 ) (35,048 ) (45,679 ) EBITDA from continuing operations $ (261,352 ) $ (231,403 ) $ (448,935 ) $ (397,668 )





(in 000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Six months ended December 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss from continuing operations - as reported $ (242,466 ) $ (189,116 ) $ (413,887 ) $ (351,989 ) Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 10,910 12,269 22,038 24,824 Tax effect of adjustments (1) (2,539 ) (3,087 ) (5,184 ) (6,022 ) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (234,095 ) $ (179,934 ) $ (397,033 ) $ (333,187 ) Diluted loss per share from continuing operations - as reported $ (1.79 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (3.02 ) $ (2.44 ) Adjustments, net of tax 0.06 0.06 0.13 0.13 Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations $ (1.73 ) $ (1.27 ) $ (2.89 ) $ (2.31 )

(1)Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.

