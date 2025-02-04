SimpliFed Raises $4M in New Funding to Build More Comprehensive Maternal Care at Home Platform

Maternal Health-Focused Telehealth Company Furthers Mission with the Support of Morningside, The Venture Collective, Empire State Development, The Artemis Fund, Cultivation Capital, AHA Ventures, and Existing Investors

Ithaca, New York, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliFed , a leader in virtual maternal healthcare, announced today that it has raised a new $4M in funding. This layer of this investment round was led by Morningside with participation from new investors The Artemis Fund, Cultivation Capital, and American Heart Association Social Impact Funds, along with existing investors The Venture Collective, Empire State Development, Waterline Ventures, and previous Angels. The funding will help implement and scale SimpliFed’s care delivery from a point solution to a complete maternal care technology platform with its newly updated mOS (Maternal Health Operating System).

“SimpliFed is reshaping maternal health by expanding access, addressing inequities, and delivering measurable results,” said Diana Murakhovskaya, General Partner at The Artemis Fund. “We believe in the power of technology to ease the demands of caregiving and empower families to thrive. Scalable solutions that improve maternal health and alleviate strain on the healthcare system are critical, and we’re proud to support Andrea and SimpliFed on this important journey.”

SimpliFed's longitudinal model sees patients through the journey of pregnancy and postpartum time with supportive, consistent touch points centered around baby feeding. This focus has helped patients from over 300 health systems, independent practices and health plans develop a trusted relationship with providers and has improved important maternal health outcomes. In fact, 87% of SimpliFed patients continue to breastfeed at 3 months, compared to the national average of 69%, and 92% of SimpliFed patients report feeling less stress and anxiety about baby feeding. This positive impact on baby feeding success and mitigating of stress and anxiety is due to SimpliFed’s focus on the deep-seeded connection between baby feeding and maternal health. SimpliFed is growing its care offering to now include virtual, high-risk monitoring and mental health screening with attention and connection to high-quality maternal mental healthcare with other provider partners.

“We know we are successful in making a positive impact in both Mom and baby’s life together, and now we can further scale SimpliFed’s maternal care at home offering and expand access to our services when it’s clear families and our partners need us the most,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO and Founder of SimpliFed. “Over the past decade, the rate of Postpartum Depression and Preeclampsia has doubled, and still only 25% of women are reaching baby feeding medical recommendations alongside their personal goals. The health and well-being of a parent is deeply connected to baby feeding and yet they are always treated in silos. That’s why we are steadfastly dedicated to changing the model and wrap each family in complete care.”

SimpliFed will also further advance its latest technology platform: mOS (Maternal Health Operating System). This intuitive technology allows for a seamless care experience for both patients and partners by utilizing cutting-edge solutions such as multitenancy “white-labeling” by partners, SimpliFed’s developer experience with over 90+ APIs, SMART on FHIR, EMR integrations with Epic, eCW, Athena and more. This new platform will help SimpliFed further integrate into any/and all care experiences, by nearly eliminating provider burden and making it intuitive and easy for patients to access the care they need, whenever they need it.

“SimpliFed has made incredible progress on their mission to materially impact maternal health outcomes on a national scale, and we are glad to continue partnering with Andrea and the rest of the team as they expand the scale and scope of their interventions” said Stephen Bruso, Board Member and Investor at Morningside.

For more information about SimpliFed, please visit: www.SimpliFed.com .





About SimpliFed

SimpliFed is the leader in virtual maternal care at home, offering breastfeeding and baby feeding support and high-risk monitoring covered by health plans at no cost to families. Parents connect with its network of maternal health experts from the comfort and safety of home via SimpliFed’s secure, HIPAA-compliant mOS or Maternal Health Operating System. SimpliFed’s mission is to support women and families from pregnancy through baby’s first year, providing evidence-based care through the entirety of the peri and postnatal period. By offering clinical support for health systems, health plans and partners, SimpliFed acts as an extension of an in-person clinicians, closing the care gap and providing the anytime, anywhere care patients need the most. More information can be found at: https://www.simplifed.com/.

Attachments

Carson Quinn at ZindseyMEDIA on behalf of SimpliFed ZMPR for SimpliFed 3123399779 carson@zindsey.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.