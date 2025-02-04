Powell Industries Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.2675 Per Share

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.2675 per share. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2025.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contact: Michael Metcalf, CFO

Powell Industries, Inc.

713-947-4422 Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman

Alpha IR Group

POWL@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.