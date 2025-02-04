TWO MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT ATTORNEYS NAMED TO THE GREEN 500 LIST OF TOP ENVIRONMENTAL, ENERGY PROFESSIONALS

Nathan O'Malley Jane Ellison Usher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP proudly announced today that Partner Nathan O’Malley and Of Counsel Jane Ellison Usher have been recognized in Lawdragon’s prestigious “500 Leading Environmental Lawyers – The Green 500” guide. This honor reflects their exceptional contributions to environmental and energy law, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy and land use matters.Lawdragon’s rigorous research and selection process identifies leading attorneys who play a pivotal role in shaping environmental law. “We’re proud to publish this look at the lawyers who dedicate their careers to addressing critical environmental issues, whether by advancing renewable energy initiatives, ensuring responsible land use, or advocating for conservation efforts,” states the publisher.Jane Usher earned recognition for her distinguished career in land use and planning, with a strong focus on water, new energy projects and developments. She represents private, public, and nonprofit entities in regulatory affairs concerning natural resource management, zoning, permitting, and environmental compliance. For over 30 years, Ms. Usher has advised clients on planning, real estate development, the California Environmental Quality Act, and municipal law, among other areas. Her expertise extends to public policy and governance, having received the TreePeople Evergreen Award and the AIA California Council’s Presidential Citation for her service in appointed roles for the City of Los Angeles.Nathan O’Malley was selected for his expertise in renewable energy disputes, having successfully handled arbitrations arising from megaprojects in the solar, wind, and related sectors. His practice encompasses legal matters tied to the engineering, construction, operation, and sale of renewable energy assets, including solar thermal power facilities, wind farms, and natural gas-fired electricity plants. Recognized for his authority in the field, Mr. O’Malley is listed on the AAA/ICDR Energy Arbitrator Panel and is frequently appointed as an arbitrator in renewable energy disputes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.