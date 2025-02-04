Nevada Attorney General Announces Release of Annual Report on the Statewide Substance Use Response Working Group for 2024

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the release of the 2024 annual report of the Statewide Substance Use Response Working Group (SURG). Created by the Office of the Attorney General through Assembly Bill 374 in 2021, SURG is responsible for recommending ways to create, maintain, expand or improve programs aimed at addressing substance misuse in Nevada. Additionally, the group advises the state on the allocation of state and local funds to support these efforts.

"The SURG annual report provides data-driven insights and strategic recommendations that help us strengthen programs, allocate resources effectively and support those impacted by addiction,” said AG Ford. “It is a vital tool in our ongoing fight against substance misuse in Nevada. By working together, we can build a healthier, safer future for our communities.”

SURG is made up of three subcommittees — the Prevention Subcommittee, the Treatment and Recovery Subcommittee and the Response Subcommittee. The three subcommittees made recommendations for prevention; harm reduction; treatment and recovery; and response. Then ranked the recommendations in order of relative importance within each category.

The top recommendations in each category are:

Prevention — Recommend for DHHS/DPBH/the Bureau of Health Wellness and Prevention to include a request for double the investment in prevention programming in their Governor’s budget request.

Harm reduction — Recommend for DHHS to develop an annual or biannual saturation and distribution plan for overdose reversal medication and designate a baseline level of overdose medication for the next 10 years.

Treatment and recovery — Recommend amending the Nevada Revised Statutes to permit individuals who were convicted of drug offenses or other offenses that do not involve violent acts or sexual exploitation to be considered for employment as certified peer recovery support specialists in hospitals.

Response — Recommend research into implementing a statewide data sharing agreement of a cross-sector database to hold information across prevention, treatment, recovery and criminal justice to help tailor interventions geographically.

The 2024 annual report contains detailed information about these recommendations - in addition to the other 14 recommendations.

