Southampton Inn Supports The Underground

Southampton Inn Logo Cast of Underground: Hear the Sound of Freedom with the Team at the Southampton Inn (Photo Credit: Southampton Inn) Cast of Underground: Hear the Sound of Freedom at the Beach (Photo Credit: Southampton Inn) Travis Pratt “Bali” (Photo Credit: Southampton Inn)

Championing the Arts and Culture During the Winter Season, The Inn hosted the cast of stage-play, Underground: Hear the Sound of Freedom

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southampton Inn, an elegant 90-room boutique hotel nestled in the heart of historic Southampton Village is a champion of arts and cultural experiences which add to the vibrancy of Southampton during the Winter months.Most recently, the Inn acted as presenting Sponsor for the production of “Underground: Hear the Sound of Freedom”. A captivating musical that portrays an enslaved man’s unwavering faith and determination to secure freedom for his family. Set in 1850, the narrative follows Bali, who, upon learning that his enslaver plans to sell his young daughter, Emala, devises an escape plan via the Underground Railroad. The story delves into themes of hope, sacrifice, and the quest for liberty, all conveyed through powerful songs and melodies.Adapted from award-winning Akil DuPont’s acclaimed 2010 short film, this production has garnered multiple awards, including “Best Production” at the 2024 New York Theater Festival. Presented by Stony Brook Southampton and DuPont Productions LLC, the play was staged at the Avram Theater from January 30 to February 2, 2025.The 429-seat Avram Theater has been the site of leading artistic events since the 1980s, including readings, dance and musical recitals, operas, theater productions, and Pianofest, a series of concerts by internationally-acclaimed classical musicians.Commenting on the Avram Theaters new production, the Southampton Inn’s Dede Gotthelf said, “With the spectacular performance of Underground at Stony Brook Southampton college, and the coming opening of the Southampton Playhouse movie theater in Southampton Village and the up-coming performances of A.E. Gurney’s love letters at SAC and SCC we are seeing a renewed wintertime energy filled with culture and the arts in our historic village. Thank you to Wendy Pearson, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Executive Director of Stony Brook Southampton for making this theatrical event happen.”Akil DuPont, award-winning author of Underground said, "The Southampton Inn were such gracious hosts to our cast. They really laid out the red carpet for us and made us feel welcome to Southampton! Partnerships like this make it easy to put up a production like Underground. We are so thankful for Dede's hospitality and friendship."Regarding local support for the production, Wendy Pearson, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Executive Director of Stony Brook Southampton said, “Our partnership with local businesses, such as the Southampton Inn, underscores the importance of collaboration in supporting the arts and sustaining the region during the off-season,” Wendy Pearson stated. “By working together, we can create more opportunities that benefit students, residents, and the wider community, securing Stony Brook Southampton as a vibrant resource for Long Island’s East End.”The Southampton Inn hosted the cast at Claude’s Restaurant, the well-known relaxed and delicious all-day dining experience at the inn.For more details of Underground, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/42GB4EA About the Southampton Inn:The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast is served every day at Claude’s and brunch on the weekends. Claude’s, The Library, The Ballroom and gardens are all popular spots for parties and events.For more information, please visit: www.southamptoninn.com I: @Southampton_Inn | F: @SouthamptonInn | X/T: @Southampton_Inn

