Antimalarial Drugs Market Set to Surge to $1.02 Billion by 2026 at a 4.6% CAGR

Antimalarial Drugs Market Research Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global antimalarial drugs market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, driven by a combination of rising malaria prevalence in developing regions, increased governmental initiatives, and ongoing research into new treatments. According to Allied Market Research, the antimalarial drugs market was valued at $711.36 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.02 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.Get Sample PDF Copy Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2760 Antimalarial Drugs Market Growth FactorsSeveral key factors contribute to the expansion of the antimalarial drugs market:1. Increasing Malaria Prevalence: Developing countries continue to report high incidences of malaria, necessitating effective treatment options.2. Governmental Awareness Initiatives: Governments worldwide are implementing programs to raise awareness about malaria prevention and treatment, thereby boosting the demand for antimalarial drugs.3. Advancements in Research: Ongoing research efforts aimed at developing new antimalarial drugs are propelling market growth.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2760 Antimalarial Drugs Market SegmentationThe antimalarial drugs market is segmented based on drug class and distribution channel:1. By Drug Class:◦ Quinine: One of the oldest antimalarial drugs, still in use today.◦ Chloroquine: Once a frontline treatment, its usage has declined due to resistance.◦ Proguanil: Often used in combination with other drugs for prophylaxis and treatment.◦ Mefloquine: Used for both treatment and prevention, though concerns about side effects exist.◦ Pyrimethamine: Typically combined with other drugs to enhance efficacy.◦ Others: This segment holds the largest market share, driven by the development of new drugs to combat resistance.2. By Distribution Channel:◦ Hospital Pharmacy: Holds the major share due to the prescription-based nature of antimalarial medications and the increasing number of hospitals globally.◦ Retail Pharmacy: Accessible option for patients, contributing to significant market share.◦ E-commerce & Other Distribution Channels: Expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate, driven by the surge in internet usage and the convenience of online purchasing.Regional InsightsRegionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). In 2018, LAMEA accounted for the major market share, primarily due to the high prevalence of malaria in Africa. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to increased awareness and evolving healthcare infrastructure in countries like India and China.Key Players in the Antimalarial Drugs MarketThe antimalarial drugs market comprises several key players, including:• Cadila Healthcare• Cipla Limited• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.• Novartis AG• Alvizia Healthcare• Bayer AG• Lincoln Pharmaceuticals• Strides Pharma Science Limited• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals• Alliance Pharma PLCThese companies are actively involved in research and development, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic collaborations to enhance their market presence and address the challenges posed by malaria.The antimalarial drugs market is poised for continued growth, driven by the persistent need to combat malaria, especially in developing regions. With ongoing research and development, coupled with supportive governmental initiatives, the market is expected to evolve, offering more effective and accessible treatment options in the coming years.Procure Complete Report Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/02422dc900cfcd9a78821ed94915df2b Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

