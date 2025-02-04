Skyhorse Publishing Releases “Blind Faith” Audiobook by Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author Patrick Girondi

Cover of Blind Faith by Patrick Girondi Painting of Sebastian Sherwin by Megan Euker, Character in Blind Faith Douglas Widick - Paperclip poster

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skyhorse Publishing has just released the audiobook version of “Blind Faith” by Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author Patrick Girondi , which contains the novel and screenplay version in one collection. Blind Faith (the hardcopy book), released in November 2023, takes place in both the snobbishly effete suburbs of Chicago and the tougher streets of the adjacent inner-city. This clash culminates in the politically shady county court room.Blind Faith delves into a much-avoided subject, strikingly pitting money versus God. It is a saga of greed, desperation, and religious belief. An elite captain of American industry challenges his easy-going sister's mental state over a prospective $100 million inheritance. Girondi captures the reader’s curiosity as he scrupulously differentiates from today’s typical and boring court fight over money -- Faith divides Girondi’s characters. Believers are lined up against nonbelievers in a Cook County courtroom, to decide, for once and for all, if there is a God.As Chicago native Carl Segvich described, "The characters range from haughty aristocrats, to clever judges and colorful gangsters. The interplay between such poles is suspenseful and “rich”. . . one might say funny." The reader is treated to many dynamics and moving parts with different cultures, religions, politics and morals. Add in mysteriously appearing hand-written letters, and you get a page-turner where Girondi keeps you guessing. Will one choose money or morality?The novel portion of the audiobook is narrated by Girondi. The screenplay reading is narrated by Douglas Widick. All female voices are read by Megan Euker , who is Girondi’s Project Manager and agent.Widick is a founding member of Hip-Hop Improv group North Coast, and founder and operator of Suite Tea Studio, where the audiobook was recorded. Suite Tea is an audio production studio in Brooklyn, NY, specializing in tracking, mixing, production and podcasting. Douglas is currently producing a one person solo show about Clippy, the digital paperclip from Microsoft Word saving the world from the AI apocalypse. As a Tucson Fringe Audience Member stated, "Dynamic music tastes from show tunes to hip hop was amazing! The amount of audience participation kept the show feeling full and lively even with a single performer."The combining of novel and screenplay in one book is rare for an author, and Girondi has accomplished this with two other releases. This first of its kind work gives the reader a sense of what the film may look like before it’s produced. Girondi has authored 5 books recently in an only 20-month span. “America’s storyteller” has more in the literary pipeline. Girondi’s memoir book “Flight of the Rondone: High School Dropout VS Big Pharma – The Fight to Save My Son’s Life” is a Wall Street Journal #1 Bestseller from 2022. “Il Volo del Rondone” is also available in Italian. In February, 2023, “New City: A Story about Race-Baiting and Hope on the South Side of Chicago” was published. “Faded Genes” was released in October, 2023 and “Chivalry” in January, 2024. Faded Genes and Chivalry are also available as audiobooks, combining novel and screenplay.One may consider Patrick Girondi a "Renaissance man.” Originally from the South Side of Chicago, he is also an Italian and American singer-songwriter, and founder and CEO of San Rocco Therapeutics (SRT), a gene therapy company focused on bringing a safe and accessible cure to Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and Thalassemia patients. Girondi blazed the trail to SRT upon the Thalassemia diagnosis of his 2-year-old son Rocco in 1992. All Girondi’s efforts go towards leading the path for a safe and accessible cure for SCD and Thalassemia. Girondi has received many honors and awards including one of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People 2022 and Best of Los Angeles Award. He appeared twice on the Oprah Show. The cover art for all Girondi's books was done by Megan Euker who is a two-time Fulbright Scholarship recipient. Euker has also done the video trailers for Girondi’s books. Blind Faith is available from Skyhorse Publishing and other top retailers.

