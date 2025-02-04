Laboratory Automation Market Set to Surge to $8.42 Billion by 2026 at a 6.9% CAGR

Laboratory Automation Market Research Report

In 2018, the global laboratory automation market was valued at $4,884 million and is projected to reach $8,424 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.9%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The laboratory automation market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for efficient laboratory processes. In 2018, the global laboratory automation market was valued at $4,884 million and is projected to reach $8,424 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.Get Sample PDF Copy Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2708 Laboratory Automation Market Growth FactorsSeveral factors contribute to the expansion of the laboratory automation market:1. Technological Advancements: Innovations in laboratory equipment have led to the development of automated systems that enhance productivity, reduce processing times, and improve the accuracy of laboratory results.2. Adoption in Pharmaceutical and R&D Institutes: There is a growing adoption of automated laboratory equipment in pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, aiming to streamline processes and accelerate drug discovery and development.3. Demand for Miniaturized Process Equipment: The increasing need for miniaturized equipment that can handle smaller sample volumes efficiently supports the market growth.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2708 Laboratory Automation Market SegmentationThe laboratory automation market is segmented based on product type, application, end user, and region.1. By Product Type:◦ Equipment: This segment includes automated workstations, microplate readers, automated ELISA systems, automated nucleic acid purification systems, robotic systems, and others. The equipment segment is the major revenue contributor, driven by the rising demand for automated laboratory equipment and technological advancements.◦ Software & Informatics: This encompasses laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN), laboratory execution systems (LES), and scientific data management systems (SDMS).2. By Application:◦ Drug Discovery: Automation accelerates the drug discovery process by enabling high-throughput screening and efficient data management.◦ Clinical Diagnostics: Automated systems improve the accuracy and speed of diagnostic testing, leading to better patient outcomes.◦ Genomics Solutions: Automation facilitates large-scale genomic analyses, enhancing the efficiency of sequencing and other genomic applications.◦ Proteomics Solutions: Automated platforms streamline proteomic workflows, aiding in the comprehensive analysis of proteins.3. By End User:◦ Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries: This segment holds a dominant position due to the large presence of pharmaceutical companies worldwide and the increasing adoption of robotics and laboratory automation in research and development.◦ Research Institutes: Research institutions are increasingly adopting laboratory automation to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of their experimental workflows.◦ Others: This includes hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and academic institutions that utilize laboratory automation systems.4. By Region:◦ North America: Leading the market with a revenue share of 35.76%, attributed to a well-established healthcare framework and robust demand for automation systems across laboratories.◦ Europe: The region has a significant share due to the presence of key market players and advanced healthcare infrastructure.◦ Asia-Pacific: Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2026, driven by increased awareness about advanced laboratory automation systems, a rise in the number of pharmaceutical companies, and growing demand for laboratory automation systems.◦ LAMEA: The market in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is growing due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increased adoption of laboratory automation systems.Key Players in the Laboratory Automation MarketProminent companies operating in the laboratory automation market include:• Agilent Technologies, Inc.• BioMérieux SA• Danaher Corporation• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG• Hamilton Robotics• PerkinElmer, Inc.• Qiagen N.V.• Siemens AG• Tecan Group Ltd.• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.These companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as product launches, partnerships, and expansions to strengthen their market presence and cater to the evolving needs of laboratories worldwide.In conclusion, the laboratory automation market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, increased adoption in pharmaceutical and research sectors, and the rising demand for efficient and accurate laboratory processes. As laboratories continue to seek ways to enhance productivity and reduce operational costs, the adoption of automated systems is expected to become increasingly prevalent.Procure Complete Report Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5da92b745f08db9b74c44c3ff3bc0c84 Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.