Attorney General James and Coalition of 20 Attorneys General Condemn Planned Purge of FBI Agents

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in calling on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee to demand further testimony from Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director nominee Kash Patel following reports of a planned purge of thousands of FBI agents and staff involved in investigations and prosecutions related to the January 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol. In a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Attorney General James and the coalition expressed grave concern over reports that the Trump administration is planning to fire agents and staff who participated in January 6th investigations at the FBI, eliminating approximately 15% of the FBI workforce. The attorneys general warn that these actions could have dangerous consequences for the rule of law and public safety nationwide.

“This effort to defund the FBI to fulfill a political vendetta puts the American people at risk. The FBI is critical to keeping Americans safe from violent crime, terrorism, and threats to our democracy,” said Attorney General James. “Any effort to retaliate against career law enforcement officials for doing their jobs is unacceptable and a direct threat to our justice system. Before the Senate votes on Kash Patel’s confirmation, the American people deserve to know whether he plans to carry out a politically motivated purge of FBI agents and staff. Our nation’s safety depends on it.”

Reports indicate that more than a dozen January 6th prosecutors have already been dismissed and that the administration is considering the removal of at least six more high-ranking FBI officials. Additionally, the acting deputy attorney general has reportedly ordered the FBI to compile a list of all FBI employees who worked on January 6th investigations. If this list is used for its reported intent of firing all agents and staffers involved in the January 6th investigations and prosecutions, it could impact more than 6,000 FBI personnel and severely weaken federal law enforcement efforts across the country, in red and blue states alike.

At the time of Mr. Patel’s confirmation hearing, reports of the alleged FBI purge had not yet been made public. The attorneys general are urging the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee to seek answers from Mr. Patel on these matters before the body votes to confirm his nomination. Senators, as representatives of the American people, should know what Mr. Patel plans to do with the list of FBI agents and staff that is being compiled before they cast their votes.

The attorneys general argue that purging more than 6,000 FBI agents and staff will have disastrous effects for public safety nationwide and will put communities in danger. FBI employees and staff protect the country from many of the public safety harms that the administration itself has identified as law enforcement priorities, including but not limited to fentanyl, cartels, and foreign terrorist organizations.

Members of the FBI’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Forces assist federal and local law enforcement agencies in stopping cartels from smuggling fentanyl and guns into our communities. These task forces also contributed to the recent convictions of five New York members of La Cosa Nostra. The FBI also runs the Joint Terrorism Task Force across the country, protecting Americans from terrorism and other security threats. The hardworking agents, prosecutors, and staff at the FBI keep Americans safe every day, and mass firings would have a disastrous effect, undoubtedly resulting in countless criminals roaming free.

Attorney General James and the coalition are calling on Congress to take immediate action to prevent this ridiculous attack on law enforcement and ensure that the FBI remains independent and fully operational. Congress has a responsibility to the nation to keep Americans safe and hold the administration accountable. The attorneys general urge Congress to start by calling Mr. Patel back before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions about the purported FBI purge before voting on his nomination.

Joining Attorney General James in sending this letter to Chairman Grassley are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.