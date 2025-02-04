Attorney General Bonta: California Schools Will Remain a Welcoming, Inclusive, Safe Place for All

SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a statement on President Trump’s executive order targeting transgender, nonbinary, intersex, and gender nonconforming students:

“California will continue to create a welcoming environment for all students, including transgender and gender nonconforming students. The federal government sets a floor, not a ceiling when it comes to civil rights protections — and California law has always provided additional protections beyond those that exist at the federal level. Those protections remain firmly in place.

The right to equality in education and equal protection under the law is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. California’s Constitution sets its own separate and strong standards that clearly establish transgender and gender nonconforming individuals as a protected class. The President’s order attempts to undermine this fundamental right by threatening to prosecute educators for fulfilling their duty to provide equal education opportunities and protect the students under their care, explicitly targeting one of the most vulnerable groups of students in our country.

Discrimination has no place in the classroom. The President’s executive order attempts to erode the sanctity of schools as a place where children learn and grow. Let me be clear: School curriculum and instructional materials are a state and local decision. The federal government does not have authority to dictate what is taught in California.

California law requires that K-12 schools provide inclusive curriculum that reflect the roles and contributions of our diverse population, including all genders, races, person with disabilities, and members of other ethnic, cultural, religious, and socioeconomic status groups. We know that it is this culture of inclusion that has enabled us to become a hub of innovation and the fifth largest economy in the world.

As Attorney General, I am committed to standing up for the rights of all California students, including transgender and gender nonconforming students. I stand firmly behind California educators who work tirelessly to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all of their students.

The President continues to use his powers to attempt to strike fear in and target the most vulnerable groups in our society. I understand that his executive orders are concerning, but I want to emphasize that California law remains unchanged. We will not be frightened or cowed by the President’s threats. We will not abandon our values. And we certainly will have no part in executing the President’s agenda. California’s resources will not be used to target teachers and school officials merely complying with the law.”