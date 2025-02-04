Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson to Present at TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat") ("Red Cat"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Thompson, will present at TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Thompson’s presentation is scheduled from 1:20 PM to 2:00 PM ET in Track 2 (Salon II, Conference Level) at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Arlington, VA. He will discuss Red Cat’s latest advancements in drone technology and the company’s strategic initiatives within the aerospace and defense sectors.

TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference, taking place February 11-13, 2025, brings together industry leaders for a series of presentations, fireside chats, and panel discussions. Moderated by members of the TD Cowen research team, the event will highlight key trends shaping the aerospace and defense industries.

Investors and attendees interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Thompson are encouraged to contact the Company through the investor relations section of the Red Cat website.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a Family of Systems. This includes the Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

About TD Securities

As a leading corporate and investment bank, TD Securities offers a wide range of integrated capital markets products and services. Our corporate, government, and institutional clients choose us for our innovation, execution, and experience.

With more than 7,100 professionals operating out of 34 cities across the globe, we help clients meet their needs today and prepare for tomorrow. Our services include underwriting and distributing new issues, providing trusted advice and industry-leading insight, extending access to global markets, and delivering integrated transaction banking solutions.

TD Cowen is a division of TD Securities. As part of TD Securities’ broader suite of integrated capital markets products and services, our offering includes investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, outsourced trading, and commission management services.

We are growth-oriented, people-focused, and community-minded. As a team, we work to deliver value for our clients every day.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

