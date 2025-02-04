Revium Rx (RVRC) Completes Acquisition of LipoVation Ltd.

Revium Rx Shifts Focus with Acquisition of LipoVation Ltd., Advancing Nanoparticle-Based Drug Development

Israel, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 4, 2025 – Revium Rx (formerly Revium Recovery Inc., OTC: RVRC) has completed the strategic acquisition of LipoVation Ltd., an Israeli development-stage company specializing in lipid-based nano/micro particle medicines. This acquisition marks a significant shift in Revium Rx’s focus toward nanoparticle-based therapeutics, positioning the company at the forefront of advanced drug delivery technologies for hard-to-treat diseases.

LipoVation’s core technology was conceptualized by Prof. Yehezkel Barenholz, a world-renowned scientist and the inventor of Doxil, the first FDA-approved liposomal chemotherapy drug, widely used in the treatment of ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and AIDS-related Kaposi’s sarcoma. With this acquisition, LipoVation becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Revium Rx, aligning with the company’s renewed commitment to drug delivery innovation.

Pipeline & Technology Focus

Revium Rx is developing a portfolio of advanced therapeutics, currently in the development stage, aimed at expanding the potential of existing treatments. Key programs include:

A novel systemic formulation of a highly potent antibiotic, previously limited to topical use, designed to combat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections.

A cutting-edge adjuvant to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitors, improving the efficacy of cancer immunotherapies.

An innovative approach to immunization, leveraging novel peptides and lipid-based technology for emerging infectious diseases.



These next-generation encapsulated therapeutics are built on three core proprietary technologies:

Clinically validated nanoparticles for targeted drug delivery.

Advanced drug-loading and release systems to optimize bioavailability.

Specialized lipid-based carriers for enhanced stability and controlled release.



Leadership & Strategic Direction

Following the acquisition, David Akunis has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Revium Rx, bringing extensive managerial experience and financial expertise to drive the company’s new direction. With a strong background in fundraising and leadership, he is dedicated to advancing Revium Rx’s mission of developing innovative nanoparticle-based therapeutics and expanding the company’s impact in the pharmaceutical industry.

Inna Martin, who has served as CEO since December 2020, has transitioned to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President, focusing on product development and clinical trial preparation. This strategic shift ensures that Revium Rx progresses rapidly toward clinical-stage development while expanding strategic partnerships and accelerating growth.

“As the demand for safer and more effective treatments continues to grow, our mission is to expand and enhance the therapeutic potential of existing treatments by utilizing proven drug delivery technologies to improve efficacy, safety, and clinical outcomes,” said David Akunis, CEO of Revium Rx. “Revium Rx's encapsulated therapeutics platform represents a transformative step forward in the fight against resistant infections, cancer, and emerging infectious diseases.”

With this new strategic direction, Revium Rx continues to expand its research and development efforts, forging key partnerships and advancing its pipeline of highly potent therapeutics.

