QCI Heatmap: A Modern Evolution of Classic Data Visualization with Cutting-Edge Technology

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is revolutionizing data exploration and visualization with the launch of QCI Heatmap, an advanced contour heatmapping tool that transforms the way casinos interact with slot performance data. This release represents a unique modernization of classic data visualization techniques, reimagined using state-of-the-art graphics processing, machine learning, and QCI’s proprietary intellectual property.

A Modern Take on a Proven Approach

Heatmapping has long been a valuable tool for understanding gaming floor performance, but traditional implementations were often limited by static visualizations, sluggish responsiveness, and an inability to scale dynamically. With QCI Heatmap, we have re-engineered these foundational techniques using modern high-performance rendering technology, GPU acceleration, and AI-driven insights, enabling real-time, interactive exploration at a level never seen before.

According to Andrew Cardno, QCI's CTO and a two-time Smithsonian Laureate for Heroism in Information Technology: "The fundamental principles of heatmapping have remained relevant for decades, but previous implementations lacked the speed, depth, and interactive flexibility needed for modern, data-driven decision-making. With today's powerful graphics processing engines, we can now dynamically render images at over 60 frames per second, making QCI Heatmap the most responsive and flexible data exploration tool I’ve ever built. This new approach seamlessly integrates with the QCI Enterprise Platform, offering unparalleled real-time insights."

Patented IP Meets High-Speed Data Exploration

QCI Heatmap is built on a unique combination of proprietary intellectual property (IP) and modern visualization technology, setting it apart from legacy heatmapping tools by:

Leveraging GPU Acceleration for real-time heatmap rendering , eliminating lag and increasing user engagement.

for , eliminating lag and increasing user engagement. Integrating Machine Learning Algorithms to enhance pattern detection and predictive slot performance analysis .

to enhance pattern detection and . Enhancing Customization & Flexibility, allowing casino operators to interactively explore multiple data layers and adjust visual perspectives instantly.



Replacing QCI Slots View & Expanding Capabilities

With the introduction of QCI Heatmap, QCI is retiring the legacy QCI Slots View module and elevating data visualization to the next level. This tool provides:

- Full Gaming Floor Visibility – Real-time interactive overlays of slot performance, customer behavior, and revenue patterns.

- Seamless Multi-Platform Use – Optimized for both desktop and iPad, ensuring a fluid experience across devices.

- Advanced Metric-Driven Exploration – Deep integration with the QCI Enterprise Platform, unlocking multi-dimensional analysis for decision-makers.

To ensure customers can fully leverage this next-generation tool, QCI College will offer specialized training courses on QCI Heatmaps, covering both desktop and iPad applications.

Industry Leaders Praise QCI Heatmap’s Unprecedented Performance

The impact of QCI Heatmap is already being felt across the industry. Tony Toohey, CEO of Gaming Dynamics, shared his experience: "The ability to see and interact with an entire gaming floor through a dynamic heatmapping tool is game-changing. Our Australian deployments have seen an overwhelmingly positive reception, and working alongside the QCI development team has ensured this tool delivers maximum impact upon release."

Pioneering the Future of Casino Data Visualization

QCI Heatmap is more than just an update—it's a paradigm shift in how casinos leverage visualization technology. By combining time-tested heatmapping concepts with modern rendering engines, AI, and proprietary QCI innovations, Quick Custom Intelligence has redefined what’s possible in gaming data exploration.

The future of casino intelligence is visual, interactive, and powered by QCI Heatmap.

ABOUT Gaming Dynamics

Gaming Dynamics is a premier Australian distributor of gaming technology, offering advanced gaming solutions to businesses across the country. Through strategic partnerships with global leaders in the gaming industry, Gaming Dynamics is committed to staying at the forefront of technology and ensuring their clients have access to the best tools and insights to drive growth and success.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Denver. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

