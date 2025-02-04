DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Delta County Memorial Hospital District Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Delta County Memorial Hospital District (“Delta”). Delta learned of suspicious activity on or about May 30, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About Delta County Memorial Hospital District

Delta County Memorial Hospital District has been providing comprehensive healthcare services to Colorado’s Western Slope region for over a century. With a 49-bed hospital and multiple facilities throughout Delta County, it offers medical care and a wide range of services to the community.

What happened?

On or around May 30, 2024, Delta detected suspicious activity on its computer network. In response, they initiated an investigation and found that an unknown third party had gained access to their network between May 27 and May 30, 2024. This unauthorized access allowed the hacker to obtain sensitive files from Delta’s computer system. On November 1, 2024, it was confirmed that some of these files may have contained personal information.

What types of information was stolen?

The personal information that may have been compromised includes:

Names

Dates of Birth

Social Security Numbers

Phone Numbers

Address

Financial Account Information

Medical Information

Health Insurance Information

Driver’s License Numbers



How many people were affected by the breach?

Approximately 148,363 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Delta data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so counsel does not represent you unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing now. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

