Saudia Advancing Saudi Vision 2030 with Major Milestones

The airline’s 2024 achievements showcase its commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aviation goals

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, continues to lead the way in advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, showcasing a strong commitment to the nation’s aviation goals throughout 2024. Through innovation, network expansion, and strategic collaborations, Saudia reinforces its pivotal role in supporting the Kingdom’s broader objectives of enhancing global connectivity, fostering economic growth, and creating new opportunities, while positioning itself at the forefront of the aviation sector’s transformation.

In line with Vision 2030’s aspirations to transport 330 million travelers, facilitate 150 million visits, and serve 30 million pilgrims annually, Saudia has made significant strides in advancing its growth and development strategy this year.

Saudia’s Network Expansion

In 2024, Saudia strengthened its position as a global aviation leader by expanding its international network. The airline launched new routes to key destinations, including Beijing, China; Medan, Indonesia; and Phuket, Thailand, in line with Saudia's strategic vision to increase its global presence and enhance its competitive advantage in the international market.

The new Dammam–Beijing route has set Dammam as the third Saudi city to offer direct flights to Beijing, driving a 16.2% increase in passenger traffic compared to 2023 and enriching King Fahd International Airport’s international offerings. Furthermore, the direct connection to Medan strengthens Saudia’s role in supporting Vision 2030’s goals to facilitate seamless travel for pilgrims and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques. Seasonal flights to Phuket have also commenced on 2 December 2024, positioning it as Saudia's second destination in Thailand and further catering to the growing demand for leisure travel.

Codeshare Agreements in 2024

Throughout 2024, Saudia has continued to build strategic alliances and partnerships with leading global carriers to enrich the travel experience for its passengers and expand its international reach. Key codeshare agreements have been established with AEGEAN Airlines, Kenya Airways, Virgin Atlantic, ITA Airways, and Delta Airlines, strengthening Saudia’s global network and boosting global reach for its valued guests.

These partnerships ensure smoother travel experiences through enhanced connectivity, allowing passengers to enjoy seamless transfers, the convenience of checking in luggage to their final destination, and access to a wider range of privileges. Additionally, reciprocal loyalty benefits with partner airlines contribute to the elevated passenger experience, in line with Saudia’s commitment to offering unparalleled service.

Connected Miles Program with AlFursan Loyalty Program

In line with its customer-centric approach, Saudia has expanded the benefits of its AlFursan Loyalty Program through collaborations with a wide range of global service providers, including banks, hotels, car rental companies, telecommunications firms, retail businesses, insurance providers, online booking platforms, and more. These partnerships allow members to earn additional reward miles and enjoy exclusive benefits.

This initiative significantly enhances the rewards and privileges available to AlFursan members, ensuring that Saudia’s most loyal customers experience exclusive advantages as they travel across an expanding network of destinations.

Through these advancements, Saudia reaffirms its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, playing a pivotal role in driving the Kingdom’s aspirations for a thriving aviation industry, economic diversification, and elevated global connectivity.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com

Media Center

Saudi Arabian Airlines Headquarters

Jeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: mediacenter@saudia.com

Saudia Launches Major Upgrades to Boost Vision 2030 Saudia introduces major upgrades and strategic partnerships to support Vision 2030 and enhance the travel experience.

