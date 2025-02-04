Defy Investments Acquires Davis Homes

Continuing a Rich Tradition of Building Dream Homes for Indiana Families

Fort Wayne, Indiana, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defy Investments, a newly established investment and management company focused on acquiring and growing commercial and residential construction companies, announced today it has acquired Indianapolis-based homebuilder Davis Homes. This acquisition marks a pivotal step in Defy’s mission to challenge industry norms and elevate the construction landscape.

“At Defy Investments, we’re more than just investors—we’re builders of community and innovation,” said David McDonald, President of Defy Investments. “As a locally owned organization, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the construction industry. We aim to create a lasting impact by investing in forward-thinking businesses that prioritize people, embrace new technologies, and deliver strategic results.”

The acquisition of Davis Homes, a well-known brand in Indiana homebuilding, underscores Defy’s dedication to fostering partnerships that bring fresh ideas, adaptability, and real-world impact. With more than 25,000 homes built across Indiana, the Davis companies boast a rich heritage of crafting dream homes in vibrant neighborhoods and on custom lots. This proud legacy continues under the leadership of CEO Bradley C. Davis and COO Don Chesney, started by Bradley’s father Charles Davis and his grandfather O.E. Davis in the 1950’s. Bradley has also worked with his brothers Rick and Mike Davis through the years with a devotion to delivering quality and attention to detail. Bradley will continue in his role as CEO and retain a minority ownership interest in the Company. All other Davis employees will also continue in their current roles.

“We are committed to advancing the construction industry through partnerships that redefine what’s possible in residential and commercial construction,” McDonald added. “We’re excited to support innovative companies like Davis Homes that lead with vision and values.”

Specializing in development and construction of residential subdivisions of all price points as well as construction of custom “on your lot” homes throughout Central Indiana, Davis Homes embodies a commitment to personalized service and craftsmanship. This acquisition ensures that the Davis family’s legacy of quality, integrity, and innovation will continue to thrive for generations to come. “We are honored to join forces with Defy Investments and look forward to achieving new heights together, building on our shared values and dedication to excellence,” said Bradley C. Davis.

Defy Investments invites like-minded business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors to join in building a future that defies expectations and shapes a better tomorrow.

Whelan Advisory acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Davis Homes.

About Defy Investments

Founded in 2024, Defy Investments is an investment and management company focused on acquiring and growing innovative construction companies in the commercial and residential sectors. Partnering with Defy means gaining a dedicated ally committed to helping you achieve unprecedented success. To learn more, visit defy.re.

About Davis Homes

Founded on a legacy of excellence, the Davis companies have built over 25,000 homes in Indiana, specializing in custom “on your lot” construction and new builds in vibrant communities. Led by third-generation builder Bradley C. Davis, Davis Homes continues to deliver the highest quality homes tailored to meet the needs and dreams of their customers. To learn more, visit davishomes.com.

