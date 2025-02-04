Orchid Island Unveils Pelican Pavilion with New Pickleball Court, Bocce Ball, Basketball Court and Outdoor Bar

Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Orchid Island's Pickleball Courts at Pelican Pavilion

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club has unveiled its new 2,000 square foot Pelican Pavilion including six new cushioned regulation size pickleball courts, an elegant 32 seat outdoor covered social area, a basketball court, croquet court, bocce lanes, and a playground.The Pelican Pavilion bar will serve cocktails, wine, beer and refreshments as well as light bites from the Orchid Island culinary team. The design reflects Orchid Island’s West Indies signature style.This addition comes on the heels of Orchid Island’s renovation last year of its Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course, overseen by architect Brandon Johnson of the Arnold Palmer Design Company.“We strive to provide our members with the best-in-class amenities to serve they and their families now and into the future. The Pelican Pavilion will serve as a center of recreation and socialization for the entire family,” said Rob Tench, General Manager of Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club. “We are known for our championship golf, our robust racquet program, a fitness center, the historic Jungle Trail, a kayak launch, and most importantly our pristine beach.”As a Certified Audubon Sanctuary by Audubon International with an ocean to river habitat, Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club is committed to preserving the rich wildlife found in Vero Beach. Members delight in the colorful and unique birds often found in and around Orchid Island.Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is located at One Beachside Drive, Vero Beach. For more information, visit OrchidIslandFL.com.About Orchid Island Golf and Beach ClubSpanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River, Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is highly sought-after for its laidback waterfront lifestyle. The Beach Club serves as the heart of the community, with a resort-style pool, world-class fitness center, salon and spa, and multiple dining venues – all overlooking the azure Atlantic Ocean. Residents also enjoy nearly a mile of a secluded beach, an Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course, and an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Located along Florida’s Treasure Coast, Orchid Island is home to a wide variety of premier riverfront and oceanfront estates, courtyard homes, cottages, and mid-rise condominiums. For more information, call (772) 388-3888 or visit OrchidIslandFL.com.# # #

