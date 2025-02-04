Introduction of Whitby Marine Products to the Canadian Marine Industry

Whitby Marine Products: Trusted Canadian Distributor of Premium Marine Maintenance Solutions. Starke Liquid Kraken: Cutting-edge Graphene Nanoceramic Coating for Marine Surface Durability and Protection. Starke Finish-R Hybrid Finishing Polish: Professional-grade polish for gel-coat or paint, available in 16oz and 32oz bottles for a flawless marine finish. Starke Level-R Extra-Heavy Cut Compound: Advanced formula designed to remove 600-800 grit sand scratches and heavy oxidation for a flawless gel-coat or paint finish. Mirka Abranet Sanding Discs: Durable and efficient abrasive discs designed for dust-free sanding, providing a smooth and professional finish.

OSHAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whitby Marine Products, owned by Randy McKee and based in Canada, is setting a new benchmark for premium marine care solutions by offering cutting-edge products tailored to boat owners, marine professionals, and enthusiasts alike. Based in Oshawa, Ontario, the company is committed to enhancing marine maintenance through innovative products and exceptional service.

In the dynamic world of marine care, Whitby Marine Products has positioned itself as a pivotal partner for individuals and organizations looking to maintain and elevate the performance of their vessels.

"Our passion for the water drives what products we select, ensuring they meet real-world demands of fellow enthusiasts," said Randy McKee, Founder of Whitby Marine Products. From advanced compounds and coatings to expert-grade maintenance solutions, the company caters to a broad spectrum of marine care needs.

Whitby Marine Products proudly serves as the Canada’s distributor for industry-leading brands such as Starke Yacht Care and Xanigo Marine but also represents Lake Country Manufacturing, Mirka Abrasives, and Sumner Laboratories (210). Their inventory includes:

• Starke Yacht Care: The best quality yacht cleaning products and marine detailing supplies, allowing you to save money and time.

• Xanigo Waterless: Revolutionizing boat care with our top-rated plus eco-friendly mold & mildew prevention products.

• Mirka Abrasives: Known for high-quality, professional-grade sanding and polishing solutions.

• Lake Country Manufacturing: Known for quality pads used for polishing boats and cars.

• Sumner Laboratories: Known for its products that polish Isinglass, lexan, polycarbonate, and many other forms of plastic.

These products are designed to meet the rigorous demands of marine maintenance while promoting sustainable practices and affordable prices.

One of the core principles driving Whitby Marine Products, under Randy McKee's leadership, is education. The company believes that informed customers achieve better outcomes and greater satisfaction. This commitment to education is reflected in the products offered by the company, including offering the best and safest products on the market so customers can make informed decisions for their boat.

In addition to providing premium products, Whitby Marine Products emphasizes environmental responsibility. By distributing eco-friendly boat cleaning products like waterless wash systems, the company is playing an active role in promoting sustainable marine care practices. "We know what works because we’ve been on the water, facing the same challenges." McKee added.

Looking to the future, Whitby Marine Products aims to expand its reach and establish itself as a leading name in the marine care industry.

Located in Oshawa, Ontario, the company operates with a customer-first approach, offering flexible consultation hours and prompt service. Boat owners, yacht owners, enthusiasts, and professionals can visit the company’s website for more information, browse the latest product offerings, or schedule a consultation.

