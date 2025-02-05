Create an Immersive Experience for Sports, Movies, TV Shows, and More

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home entertainment systems have become the heart of the household. Whether it’s the Big Game, the latest binge-watch series, a live concert experience, or gaming with friends, the goal is to get the most bang for your buck. Audio and video technology is constantly evolving, making it important to know what to look for when selecting the ideal system for a home.Tech and Entertainment Expert, John Couling of Dolby, has been on the cutting edge of the home entertainment sight and sound evolution for nearly three decades. He shares his top tips for creating the latest immersive, audio and visual experience that provides a front row seat on game day and beyond.For those in the market for a new TV or home entertainment system, Dolby unlocks the power of sight and sound to create awe-inspiring experiences. Dolby Vision reveals more details through incredible brightness, lifelike colors, sharp contrast, and richer detail. Dolby Atmos delivers an immersive, multi-dimensional sound experience that can be felt all around. Be sure to look for the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos logos when shopping for a new entertainment device.For more information, please visit https://www.Dolby.com/Home

