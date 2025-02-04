Addressing Common Pool Water Problems and Effective Solutions

Cloudy pool water is often a sign of improper filtration, an imbalance in chemicals, or debris accumulation” — William Gunzburg

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pool water maintenance is essential for keeping swimming areas safe and enjoyable. Several common water issues can impact pool quality, from cloudy water to unbalanced chemical levels. William Gunzburg, owner of Kingfish Pools Inc. in Metairie, Louisiana, discusses frequent pool water challenges and the necessary steps to restore and maintain proper water balance.Cloudy Water and Its Causes"Cloudy pool water is often a sign of improper filtration, an imbalance in chemicals, or debris accumulation," notes Gunzburg. Some contributing factors include:Poor Filtration: If a filter is clogged, broken, or not running long enough, debris and bacteria can accumulate.High Calcium Hardness: Excess calcium in the water can create cloudy conditions.Imbalanced pH or Alkalinity: If pH or alkalinity levels are too high, it can lead to cloudy water.To correct cloudy water, pool owners should inspect and clean the filter, test water balance, and adjust calcium hardness if necessary. Running the pool pump for longer periods can also help improve clarity.Algae Growth and PreventionAlgae can quickly spread in a pool if chemical levels are not properly maintained. Common causes include:Low Chlorine Levels: Insufficient sanitizer levels allow algae to grow.Inadequate Filtration: A dirty or improperly maintained filter can allow algae spores to develop.Poor Circulation: Stagnant water creates an ideal environment for algae.To treat an algae-infested pool, a pool shock treatment followed by brushing and vacuuming can help remove growth. Regular maintenance and proper circulation can prevent algae from developing.High or Low pH LevelsPool water should maintain a pH level between 7.2 and 7.6. When levels are outside this range, several issues can arise:Low pH (Acidic Water): Can cause corrosion of metal components and skin irritation.High pH (Basic Water): May lead to cloudy water and scaling on pool surfaces.Using pH increasers or reducers as needed and testing water weekly can keep levels within the recommended range.Chlorine Odor and IrritationA strong chlorine smell or skin and eye irritation is often caused by chloramine buildup, not excessive chlorine. Chloramines develop when chlorine binds to contaminants, reducing effectiveness.To correct chloramine buildup, shock treatments can break down chloramines and restore proper sanitation. Maintaining balanced chemical levels will prevent further buildup.Scale Formation on Pool SurfacesCalcium scaling appears as white, chalky deposits on pool walls, tiles, and equipment. Causes include:High Calcium Hardness Levels: Excess minerals in the water can form deposits.Elevated pH Levels: Encourages scale buildup.Regularly testing and adjusting calcium hardness, pH, and alkalinity levels can help prevent scaling. In cases of severe buildup, specialty descaling treatments may be required.Foamy Pool WaterPool water foam often results from excess organic matter, including lotions, oils, and soap residues. Causes include:High Bather Load: More swimmers introduce more contaminants.Poor Filtration: Inadequate filtering allows organic compounds to accumulate.Using enzyme-based water clarifiers and encouraging swimmers to rinse off before entering the pool can help prevent foamy water.Staining and DiscolorationStains on pool walls or floors often result from metal contaminants, organic debris, or chemical imbalances. Common causes include:Metal Stains (Brown or Green): Often due to iron or copper in the water.Organic Stains (Green or Yellow): Caused by leaves, algae, or organic debris.Identifying the source of stains and using appropriate stain-removal treatments can restore the pool’s appearance. Regularly testing for metals and using metal sequestrants can prevent further staining.Maintaining Water Quality Year-RoundRoutine maintenance is key to preventing common pool water issues. Best practices include:Testing water chemistry weekly.Running the filtration system for at least 8-12 hours per day.Brushing and vacuuming pool surfaces regularly.Keeping pool equipment in proper working condition.By addressing pool water problems early, homeowners can maintain a clean and balanced swimming environment while extending the life of their pool and equipment.About Kingfish Pools Inc.Kingfish Pools Inc., located in Metairie, Louisiana, provides pool construction and maintenance services with a focus on water quality and equipment longevity.For further inquiries, contact Kingfish Pools Inc.

