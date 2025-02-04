Rear Admiral Mike Shatynski Announced as Grand Marshal for the 33rd Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade

Rear Admiral Mike Shatynski, USN (Retired), this year's Grand Marshal for the 33rd Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade

CANOGA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canoga Park Community Center proudly announces this year’s Grand Marshal. Rear Admiral Mike Shatynski, USN (Retired), will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 33rd Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade . The event, themed “Saluting the Price of Freedom,” takes place on Monday, May 26, 2025, honoring the service and sacrifices of our nation’s heroes.Rear Admiral Shatynski, a Southern California native, graduated from Loyola High School in Los Angeles. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Naval Academy and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Loyola Marymount University. Over his distinguished 37-year naval career, he rose to the rank of two-star Rear Admiral, serving on various combatant vessels and earning numerous accolades, including two Legion of Merit medals and the Bronze Star.In retirement, Rear Admiral Shatynski continues to serve the veteran community. He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Museum of the Surface Navy aboard the Battleship IOWA in Los Angeles and co-founded Los Angeles Fleet Week, the nation’s most successful event of its kind. Through his leadership, he has championed initiatives to support veterans and their families while promoting public engagement with the Navy.“Having a leader of Rear Admiral Shatynski’s caliber join us as Grand Marshal is a tremendous honor,” said Bill Ratner, Chairperson of the Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade Committee. “His dedication to his country and ongoing efforts to serve veterans and their families embody the spirit of Memorial Day.”For decades, the Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade has been a cornerstone of the community, featuring marching bands, military vehicles, and community organizations united in honoring those who have served. This year’s theme, “Saluting the Price of Freedom,” reflects the continued commitment to remembering the sacrifices made by our servicemembers and their families.The event will take place on Monday, May 26, 2025. Attendees are encouraged to bring their families and friends to celebrate, reflect, and express gratitude for the men and women who have served our nation.For more information, please visit canogaparkmemorialdayparade.com. For press inquiries or general questions, please contact Miri Rossitto from Cowe Communications at contact@cowe.com.About the Canoga Park Memorial Day ParadeFor over three decades, the Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade has been a cherished tradition, bringing together families, friends, and neighbors to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. More than just a parade, this event is a heartfelt tribute—filled with marching bands, floats, veterans, community groups, and local businesses—coming together to show their gratitude.The Canoga Park Community Center is proud to host this beloved event, keeping the spirit of remembrance alive while fostering a sense of unity, civic pride, and tradition. Whether marching, riding, or cheering from the sidelines, every participant plays a role in ensuring that the sacrifices of our heroes are never forgotten.

