INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of February 10, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Class Action – Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants created a false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s drug prospects and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from a potential drug failure.

If you bought shares of Cassava between February 7, 2024 to November 24, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/cassava/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 10, 2025.

