Gray Media Renews InvestigateTV+ and InvestigateTV+ Weekend for 2025-2026 Season

ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media has renewed its daily, 30-minute news magazine InvestigateTV+ for a third season. The renewal naturally followed from continued ratings growth for the program in its second season, including weekly cumulative reach with Adults 18+ is up 5.7% in the first 18 weeks of the 2024-2025 season compared to the same period in 2023-2024 according to Nielsen. Gray also renewed the weekend edition of the show, InvestigateTV+ Weekend, for 2025-2026, its fifth season.

“InvestigateTV+ is setting the standard for original reporting that provides real solutions,” Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said. “The increase in audience shows a true appetite for this type of content, and we are thrilled to be able to continue on this mission.”



InvestigateTV+ stories made significant impact in season two. An exclusive investigation by Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe uncovered the DEA’s practice of search and seizure of cash assets at airports and eventually led the government to end the practice nationwide. Reporter Caresse Jackman revealed doubts that a proposed 10-year deadline to remove every lead pipe in America will be met. Reporter Joce Sterman uncovered mistakes by military doctors and why they are kept hidden from service members and their families. Reporters Kristin Crowley and Heather Graf explored multiple angles of the affordable housing crisis and solutions to make sure everyone has a roof over their head.

“Our investigations get results. The stories we report everyday affect millions of people, and we are excited to keep delivering on that promise,” said Gray’s Senior Vice President of News Strategy and Innovation and InvestigateTV+ Host Lee Zurik.

InvestigateTV+ airs in all 113 Gray markets. During this season, the show expanded its footprint into more non-Gray markets. InvestigateTV+ is now cleared in 46% of the U.S daily while InvestigateTV+ Weekend is cleared in 67% of the U.S.

“Our team is excited to get to work on another season of award-winning investigations, consumer and health reporting that help viewers in their daily lives, and stories about real people that inspire us all,” InvestigateTV+ Host and Reporter Tisha Powell said.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.