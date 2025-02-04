Digital Tails Group, LLC. Released New Type of AI Assistant.

New York, NY, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bowmo™, Inc. (OTC: BOMO), a New York City–based company powered by AI and XR/VR technologies aiming to provide fully customizable SaaS Platforms to multiple industries (https://bowmo.com ) (“bowmo,” “the Company”) and its recent merger partner OWNverse/Digital Tails Group (“DTG”), are pleased to announce that Digital Tails Group has released a new AI Assistant. This new DTG AI Assistant is smarter and faster than competing AI assistants and will act as a person’s everyday ally.

In the modern technological landscape, there is hardly anyone who hasn’t encountered an AI assistant when reaching out to customer support; it’s becoming commonplace these days. But not all assistants are created equal – each model comes with unique capabilities and levels of sophistication.

In essence, all AI assistants have the same requirements. They should:

understand you – using Natural Language Processing (NLP), they get what you’re saying, even if it’s nuanced

learn with you – thanks to machine learning, they get smarter over time, and adapt to your preferences and patterns

know you – they use context like past interactions or location (if allowed) to create tailored responses

known AI assistants can be:

Voice-activated – Think Siri or Alexa, ready to respond when you speak Task masters – Handling specific jobs, like organizing emails or setting up meetings Predictive – Anticipating what you need before you even ask

The DTG AI assistant, named Aurora, can help with online shopping, customer support and personalized search, but her intelligence is wide and versatile. She can be trained to support any business, to help automate its operations.

Aleksey Shestakov, Chairman of the Board of OWNverse/Digital Tails and the Chief Technical Officer of bowmo, Inc. summarized, “Our company focuses on the point-to-point application of advanced technologies in the interests of real business, manufacturing, and electronic commerce. That is why we are developing solutions that increase the efficiency of business operations and create additional business value.”

Michael R. Neece, Chief Product Officer of bowmo, Inc. added, “Offering the Digital Tails Group’s AI assistant, which constantly learns each user’s preferences and supports any business process, is a significant value addition we can now deliver to customers.”

You can learn more about Aurora at: https://digital-tails.group/ai-assistant. Try it now at work or home to streamline your day-to-day operations and life.

About bowmo, Inc.

Bowmo Inc., (OTC: BOMO) is a New York City–based AI-powered software and services company that incorporates a novel set of technologies to build a platform that will deliver solutions for multiple industries. Bowmo's flagship product seamlessly integrates AI and extended reality (XR) technologies to revolutionize recruitment and human resource (HR) processes.

Building upon our multi-vertical platform, bowmo is poised to introduce a suite of future products catering to the cybersecurity, retail, sports, media/entertainment, and real estate sectors. This expansion underscores bowmo's commitment to diversifying revenue streams and addressing diverse industry needs through advanced technological solutions.

bowmo's platform harnesses AI, machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), blockchain, and process orchestration.

About OWNverse, LLC.

OWNverse is a virtual platform company that develops unique tools for creating targeted products and services for virtual spaces (“Metaverses”) by using the technology stack available through widely used Web2 platforms driven by AI.

OWNverse allows for the integration of such tools to elevate the dimensionality of products and services, while offering such products and services within the spatially immersive 3D Internet—Web3.

OWNverse aims to empower all users to become co-creators of the content. The main OWNverse ideology is to supply proven tools to users to provide real value for businesses and create virtual communities in numerous business sectors.

About Digital Tails Group, LLC.

Digital Tails Group (“DTG,” the “Company”) is an IT company specializing in software development using 3D technology, extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI).

The DTG expertise in advanced technologies ranges from virtual reality (VR) experiences to smart AI algorithms, enabling us to help our clients improve their competitive strength through the application of advanced UI and knowledge technologies.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information is available on the Company’s website: https://www.bowmo.com. In addition, other information related to the Company is available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: bowmo, Inc., 99 Wall Street, Suite 891, New York, NY 10005; or by phone at 212-398-0002.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, BOMO's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various software programs, changes in future customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond BOMO's control. Except as may be required by law, bowmo, Inc. undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Contact:

Michael E. Lakshin

Chairman of the Board and President

Michael.Lakshin@bowmo.com







