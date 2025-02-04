Growing Home with BASF returns with increased prize fund of $160,000

Back for its third year, the Growing Home with BASF program adds eight additional prizes for community organizations

CALGARY, ALBERTA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions’ (BASF) community investment program, Growing Home with BASF, has even more to give in its third year. From Feb 4 to March 3, individuals in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario can nominate the local organizations that help their communities grow to win a portion of the initiative's new $160,000 prize fund.

Farmers and their rural communities are the heartbeat of Canada. Growing Home with BASF offers a chance to highlight and support the organizations that are making a positive impact on their communities. Twelve organizations will win big this year, with second- and third-place prizes added in each participating province:

First place: $25,000

$25,000 Second place: $10,000

$10,000 Third place: $5,000

“Growing Home with BASF is an incredible opportunity to support organizations that are the backbone of their rural communities,” said Leta LaRush, Vice President, Business Management at BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions. “We are excited to continue expanding this program and helping strengthen Canadian farming communities.”

Nominations submitted by March 3 will be judged based on criteria, including alignment to supporting Canadian agriculture and rural communities. Following the nomination period, 12 finalists — three from each province — will be selected and announced for public voting from April 1-15 to determine the first-, second- and third-place organizations in each province.

Voting is open to individuals who reside in Canada and have reached the legal age of majority in their province or territory of residence. The winners, based on the number of votes, will be announced April 29.

The 2024 Growing Home with BASF winners were Erskine Curling Club in Alberta, Abbey Curling Club in Saskatchewan, St. Jean Baptiste Volunteer Fire Department in Manitoba and Three Oaks Respite Cabin in Ontario. Each received $25,000 to further organizational goals and operations.

To learn more about Growing Home with BASF, nominate a deserving organization and for full terms and conditions, please visit agsolutions.ca/growinghome.

Growing Home with BASF 2024 Winner Testimonials:

“When we need our community, they are always there! To everyone who supported the Erskine Curling Rink, we truly thank you. And to BASF — your contributions to our small rural hamlet will forever be remembered!” – Erskine Curling Club

“Abbey is a small town with big heart and the support we received in this contest reiterates that. Our rink is the hub of the community in the winter and winning this contest means that we can make the necessary repairs to our plant to keep the doors open for years to come. We are so grateful to have been part of this campaign.” – Abbey Curling Club

“We are honoured to be one of the winners of the Growing Home with BASF contest. This award will greatly add to our SCBA replacement project and help us to continue to provide emergency readiness for our community and surrounding area. We are extremely grateful for the support our community and surrounding area gave us during the voting process as we would not have been able to do this without them. We would like to say thank you to BASF and everyone who voted for us.” – St. Jean Baptiste Volunteer Fire Department

“We are honoured to be the Ontario recipients of the 2024 Growing Home with BASF prize and are so grateful to our community for showing their support. This prize will directly support mental health programming for farmer and first responder guests at Three Oaks.” – Three Oaks Respite Cabin

About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division

BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has over 625 employees who work at one of three production facilities across Canada including: Lethbridge, Saskatoon, and Regina, or one of several research farms across the Canadian prairies. Agricultural Solutions is the largest division of BASF Canada Inc., working closely with the regional Agricultural Solutions team, collaborating on research and product development that benefits North American growers. To find out more about BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions, visit www.agsolutions.ca or follow us on X and Instagram.

Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population while reducing environmental impacts. Working with partners and agricultural experts and by integrating sustainability criteria into all business decisions, we help farmers to create a positive impact on sustainable agriculture. That’s why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, connecting innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our portfolio comprises seeds and specifically selected plant traits, chemical and biological crop protection, solutions for soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we strive to find the right balance for success – for farmers, agriculture and future generations. In 2022, our division generated sales of €10.3 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.

About BASF

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a subsidiary of BASF SE and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. BASF has more than 1,100 employees in Canada. For more information about BASF Canada’s operations, visit www.basf.com/ca.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

Kasia Kistelski BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada 403-589-8178 kasia.kistelski@basf.com

