OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) Announces Resignation of Board Member

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board member Martin Schmidt has informed the boards of OptimumBank (the “Bank”), and OptimumBank Holding, Inc. (the “Company”), that he will resign from both boards, effective January 28, 2025. Mr. Schmidt will remain fully supportive of the continued success of the Bank and Company.

Mr. Schmidt resides in South Florida and has served as a Director since August 2015. Mr. Schmidt’s significant experience in the financial services industry helped the board to recover through regulatory issues as quickly as possible leaving the Bank with a strong capital structure, explosive growth and a bright future. Chairman Moishe Gubin commented: “It was a pleasure having Martin Schmidt on the Boards for nearly a decade. His insight and wisdom assisted the Bank and Company in innumerable ways and on a more personal note, I looked forward to his cheerful disposition during our monthly meetings. On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors I would like to thank Martin for his loyalty and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing savings, money market, NOW and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposal of foreclosed real estate. It operates through banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

