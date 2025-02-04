Terrestrial Energy to Site IMSR Plant at Texas A&M University System

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy and The Texas A&M University System announced plans to site an Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) plant at the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus about 9 miles west of Texas A&M University in College Station. The partnership with the System will showcase Terrestrial Energy’s small modular power plant and its IMSR advanced nuclear technology.

Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp announced Tuesday he has offered a partnership at Texas A&M-RELLIS to four nuclear reactor companies, three of which use molten salt reactor technology, to build and operate small modular reactor plants (SMRs) that use advanced reactor technology. This initiative forms a powerful hub to drive advanced nuclear innovation in Texas and the United States. As a whole, the System’s actions jumpstart the future of nuclear energy with advanced reactor technology.

“Plain and simple: the United States needs more power,” Sharp said. “And nowhere in the country, other than Texas, is anyone willing to step up and build the power plants we need. Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Greg Abbott and others in Texas state government, the Texas A&M System stands ready to step up and do what is necessary for the country to thrive.”

“Texas is a national leader in energy innovation, and today’s announcement is a clear indication of Texas’ intention to continue that leadership role and our commitment to Governor Abbott’s vision to position Texas as the national leader in advanced nuclear technology,” said Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance. “Groundbreaking technological advancements like Terrestrial Energy’s Generation IV SMR technology, coupled with the Texas A&M University System’s leadership in nuclear research and development, makes this partnership an important step in the nuclear industry’s growing role in supporting Texas’ grid resilience, including powering data centers, oil and gas production, and wastewater treatment.”

The IMSR plant project at RELLIS aligns with the Texas A&M System’s mission to establish the campus as a proving ground for development and commercialization of advanced reactor technologies. The System plans to grow this program to secure one gigawatt (GWe) of generation capacity among all SMR technologies at the campus site. With this partnership, Terrestrial Energy will benefit from the Texas A&M System’s world-class leadership in nuclear engineering.

“Our partnership with the Texas A&M System at its RELLIS campus is an important strategic relationship to showcase the commercial potential of our small modular power plant and its advanced nuclear technology,” said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. “Siting an IMSR plant at the RELLIS campus leverages the Texas A&M System’s world-class research and nuclear engineering capabilities, will supply clean, firm electricity for the local grid (ERCOT), and position Texas as a leader in America’s nuclear technology sector.”

The System selected the Terrestrial Energy IMSR to be sited at its RELLIS campus after a formal process, which commenced in August 2024 with a Request for Proposals (RFP) solicitation to small modular reactor (SMR) developers. The RFP requested project details from SMR developers for site assessment, and plant licensing, design, construction, operation, maintenance, decommissioning, as well as ERCOT grid integration.

After the issuance of the RFP, Terrestrial Energy formed a project bid consortium to lead its response. This consortium is composed of major industrial leaders in the nuclear sector, including component and fuels suppliers, a constructor, and a nuclear plant utility operator. The Texas A&M System and Terrestrial Energy proceeded to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in December 2024 directing immediate next steps of the project.





About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.3 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M-Fort Worth and Texas A&M-RELLIS, the Texas A&M System educates more than 157,000 students and makes more than 21 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1.5 billion and help drive the state’s economy.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology fueled with standard nuclear fuel (non-HALEU nuclear fuel). IMSR technology captures the full transformative operating benefits of molten salt reactor technology in a plant design that represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear energy supply. IMSR plants will supply zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost high-temperature industrial heat and/or electricity for a dual-use energy role relevant to many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis, desalination and data center operation. In so doing, they extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. IMSR plants have the potential to make substantial contributions to industrial competitiveness, energy security, and economic growth. Their deployment will support rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system across a broad spectrum. Terrestrial Energy uses an innovative design, together with proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology, which offers a unique set of operating characteristics to deliver high and compelling commercial potential. Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators, suppliers and industrial partners to build, license and commission IMSR power plants for operation in the early 2030s.





Contact: Jarret Adams Phone: (202) 815-9234 E-mail: jadams@fulloncom.com Contact: Tim Eaton Phone: (979) 458-6018 E-mail: teaton@tamus.edu

