The Joint Commission Opens 2025 Award Applications to Recognize Outstanding Achievements in Healthcare

John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards recognize individuals and organizations for excellence in patient safety and quality achievements; Bernard J. Tyson National Award for Excellence in Pursuit of Healthcare Equity honors organizations making improvements to healthcare disparities

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Commission today opened the application period for the 2025 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards, presented in partnership with the National Quality Forum (NQF), and the 2025 Bernard J. Tyson National Award for Excellence in Pursuit of Healthcare Equity, presented in partnership with Kaiser Permanente.

The application period for both awards closes March 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT. There is no cost to apply for either award.

Eisenberg Awards

Each year, The Joint Commission and NQF present the John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards to recognize outstanding achievements by individuals and organizations across all healthcare settings that contribute to better care, healthy people and communities, and smarter spending. Awards are presented in three categories:

National Level Innovation in Patient Safety and Quality

Local Level Innovation in Patient Safety and Quality

Individual Achievement

Initiatives eligible for the national and local level awards must demonstrate, at minimum, 12 months of data supporting the improvement made by the featured initiative.

Launched in 2002, the awards honor the late John M. Eisenberg, MD, MBA, former administrator of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. An impassioned advocate for healthcare quality improvement, Dr. Eisenberg was a founding member of NQF’s board of directors.

The 2024 Eisenberg Awards winners will be announced this spring.

Tyson Award

The Joint Commission and Kaiser Permanente present the annual Bernard J. Tyson National Award for Excellence in Pursuit of Healthcare Equity to recognize healthcare organizations and their partners that led initiatives to achieve a measurable, sustained reduction in one or more health disparities.

All types of healthcare organizations that directly deliver care and have addressed disparities for any vulnerable population, including but not limited to race/ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, or socioeconomic status, may apply. In their application, organizations must provide data demonstrating how they improved a healthcare disparity.

Launched in 2021, the award honors Bernard J. Tyson, the late chairman and chief executive officer of Kaiser Permanente, who worked tirelessly to address the disparities that plague the U.S. healthcare system.

The 2024 Tyson Award winner was Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center for its initiative that improved disparities for Black patients with heart failure.

Applying for the Awards

Links to the applications for both awards are on The Joint Commission’s website. Application resources, including application criteria and tips, for each award are available on the Eisenberg Awards and Tyson Award webpages.

Applicants looking to apply for more than one award must complete separate applications to be considered.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

About National Quality Forum

The National Quality Forum (NQF) is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan, membership-based organization that works to improve healthcare outcomes, safety, equity, and affordability. Our unique role is to bring all voices to our table to forge multistakeholder consensus on quality measurement and improvement standards and practices that achieve measurable health improvements for all. NQF is a proud affiliate of The Joint Commission. Learn more at www.qualityforum.org.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve nearly 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.

