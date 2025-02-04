Polling Highlights Public Sentiment on Homelessness Crisis

Arizona Voters Speak Out:

Phoenix, AZ, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey released by the Cicero Institute sheds light on Arizonans' views regarding the state's homelessness crisis. It shows that a large, bipartisan majority is looking to policymakers and elected officials for meaningful solutions that help the homeless and the communities in which they live.

The survey reveals that most Arizona voters are dissatisfied with the status quo. They want practical, results-driven policies that prioritize accountability, recovery, and public safety.

Key findings include:

83% support making it easier for courts to direct homeless individuals with severe mental illness or addiction into treatment facilities.

Nearly 75% of Arizona voters say they are avoiding shopping areas, parks, or other public spaces where there are homeless encampments.

A notable majority of voters (60%) agree homeless encampments pose a risk to those who live or work nearby. And more than three-quarters support cleaning up encampments on sidewalks and other publicly shared areas.

Nearly two-thirds of Arizonans support establishing drug-free zones around homeless service facilities. A majority also agree that taxpayer-funded homeless service providers should be audited to determine whether their programs are effective.

"Arizonans want compassionate, effective solutions that tackle the underlying causes of homelessness, including addiction and mental illness, while improving public safety and ensuring accountability in program funding," said Cicero's communications director and author of the survey, Stefani Buhajla.

"This is critical in light of our recent research indicating that as many as one in five homeless individuals are on Arizona's sex offender registry list—and their whereabouts are exceptionally difficult to track. This crisis is continuing to escalate and is especially dangerous for vulnerable women and children who find themselves without a place to live."

This survey provides critical insight for state and local leaders who want to hear from voters at large. The data will help them adopt bipartisan policies that improve public safety and give hope to those struggling with homelessness.

The survey of 1,938 likely Arizona voters was conducted January 9-14 and has a margin of error of 2.23 percent.

