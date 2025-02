[2024-2032] Waterproofing Membrane Market Growth With Recent Trends & Demand | CAGR 3.8%

Waterproofing membranes are thin layers of material used to prevent water penetration into structures such as buildings, bridges, and tunnels.

The global waterproofing membrane market was valued at $31.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $51.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled " Waterproofing Membrane Market ," forecasting its trajectory from 2022 to 2032. This market, categorized by type and application, is poised to grow from $31.0 billion in 2022 to $51.5 billion by 2032, with a robust CAGR of 5.4% during 2023-2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth: Several factors contribute to the growth of the global waterproofing membrane market, including increased construction activities, especially in regions susceptible to heavy rainfall or flooding. There's also a growing awareness of the necessity to protect structures against water damage. Furthermore, advancements in waterproofing technologies and materials are bolstering market expansion. However, regulatory challenges and environmental concerns surrounding certain waterproofing chemicals pose hindrances. Nevertheless, the development of eco-friendly solutions and market expansion into emerging economies offer lucrative growth opportunities.

Key Insights:The modified bituminous membrane segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global revenue. These membranes, composed of bitumen modified with polymers, offer enhanced flexibility, elongation, and temperature resistance, making them suitable for various environmental conditions.The polyurethane membrane segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032. These membranes, made from polyurethane, offer durability, flexibility, and resistance to chemicals and UV rays. They are applied as liquids and cured to form seamless, waterproof barriers, making them ideal for leak-prone areas.Roofing applications held the highest market share in 2022 and are projected to maintain dominance. Waterproofing membranes play a crucial role in roofing systems by providing a protective barrier against water infiltration, improving energy efficiency, and enhancing longevity.Asia-Pacific led the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain dominance by 2032. The region experiences robust growth due to increased construction activities, urbanization, and infrastructure development. Stringent government regulations regarding building safety and environmental protection are also driving market adoption.

Key Players:SOPREMA GROUPKร–STER BAUCHEMIE AGJOHNS MANVILLESIKA AGKEMPER SYSTEM AMERICA, INC.DANOSAMINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC.HOLCIMDOWISOMAT S.A.

Strategic Insights: Market players employ various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to increase market share and maintain dominance across regions. The report provides detailed analyses of these players, including business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves, showcasing the competitive landscape of the market.

Key Takeaways:Quantitative information mentioned in the global waterproofing membrane market forecast includes the market numbers in terms of value ($Million) volume (Million Square Meter) concerning different segments, pricing analysis, annual growth rate, CAGR (2023-32), and growth analysis.The analysis in the report is provided based on type, application, and region. The study is expected to contain qualitative information such as the market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), Porterโ€™s Five Force Analysis, key regulations across the region, and value chain analysis.A few companies, including Soprema Group, Kร–STER BAUCHEMIE AG, Johns Manville, Sika AG, Kemper System America, Inc., hold a large proportion of the waterproofing membrane market.This report makes it easier for existing market players and new entrants to the waterproofing membrane industry to plan their strategies and understand the dynamics of the industry, which helps them make better decisions.

About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

