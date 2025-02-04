QMMS USA, LLC Launches ENT and Allergy Associates of Pennsylvania through Strategic Partnership with Allergy and Asthma Care

AAC, a recognized leader in allergy and asthma care in the Delaware Valley for over 45 years, will begin to operate under the new brand of ENT and Allergy Associates of Pennsylvania early in 2025.

Tarrytown, New York, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quality Medical Management Services USA, LLC (QMMS USA), an affiliate of ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, is excited to announce the formation of ENT and Allergy Associates of Pennsylvania (ENTA - PA). The esteemed physicians of Allergy and Asthma Care (AAC) will be the first physicians to join the ENTA – PA model, facilitating ENT and Allergy Associates’ brand entry into the Pennsylvania market and continuing its commitment to provide high-quality, patient-centric care in the Mid-Atlantic region.

AAC, a recognized leader in allergy and asthma care in the Delaware Valley for over 45 years, will begin to operate under the new brand of ENT and Allergy Associates of Pennsylvania early in 2025. Under this new model, patients, physicians, and staff will benefit from the extensive resources delivered by QMMS USA and its robust management services operations.

ENTA-PA will initially consist of existing practice locations across Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks Counties. A strategic growth plan will expand the entity by adding more specialty physicians and services, as well as extending the reach geographically across other Pennsylvania markets.

QMMS USA will now support a combined 64 locations and 450+ clinicians across two unique clinical care delivery brands: ENTA – NY & NJ and ENTA – PA. These two organizations will operate collaboratively and benefit from the expertise and care coordination afforded to them through one management team, single-source technology platforms and patient engagement systems. This same model will be activated in other States across the US, with a mission to support patient-centered private practice medical care. The model is physician driven and fully democratic, meaning each Partner physician is an owner of the practice and has equal vote as to Partnership matters. The model invariably reduces practice costs and stabilizes practice economics, empowers physicians in their practice of medicine, and focuses the collective organization on quality, safety, and efficiency. As physicians feel ever increasing pressure, this model improves sustainability of practice for those physicians who want to remain in private practice and focus their efforts on caring for their patients with fewer administrative burdens and financial challenges.

“We are excited to expand into Pennsylvania with the formation of ENT and Allergy Associates of Pennsylvania, allowing us to serve even more patients in the region,” said Daniel Blum, CEO of QMMS USA and ENTA. “With the talented team joining us from AAC, we are confident in our ability to provide top-notch care and to continue our mission of enhancing the health and well-being of the communities we serve. This collaboration will allow us to build a robust network of specialty care providers and deliver our innovative model of care to a broader patient base throughout the Keystone State.”

“We have always been committed to delivering outstanding healthcare to our patients, and joining forces allows us to elevate that commitment,” said AAC Managing Partner John Kuryan, M.D. “By integrating with ENTA / QMMS USA’s comprehensive resources and expertise, we are positioned to expand our services and enhance patient care in a more impactful way. Together, we will continue to meet the evolving healthcare needs of our communities across Pennsylvania and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to welcome AAC into our organization as we establish ENT and Allergy Associates of Pennsylvania,” said David Godin, M.D., President and Chairman of the Board of ENTA and QMMS USA. “AAC’s excellent reputation and dedication to patient care make them the ideal partner for us as we enter the Pennsylvania market.”

About QMMS USA, LLC:

Backed by over 25 years of experience, Quality Medical Management Services USA (QMMS USA) specializes in healthcare consultancy across medical staff operations, practice management, ancillary service revenue enhancement, compliance, records management, and business applications. With a seasoned team and a commitment to excellence, QMMS USA delivers cutting-edge healthcare business management solutions. By implementing best practices at every step, QMMS USA ensures measurable success for its clients.

About ENT and Allergy Associates:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 450 clinicians practicing in more than 60 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA office is staffed with world-class physicians, specialists, and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care.

With a wide range of services, including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, treatment of disorders of the inner ear and dizziness, asthma-related services, diagnostic audiology, hearing aid dispensing, sleep, and CT services, ENTA meets the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Health System, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year, ENTA physicians are voted 'Top Doctor' by Castle Connolly, a testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

About Allergy & Asthma Care:

Allergy & Asthma Care (AAC) is a premier care center dedicated to delivering specialized allergy and asthma services to patients in Haddonfield, Mount Laurel, and Voorhees, NJ, as well as Philadelphia, Richboro and Willow Grove, PA. Our expert team offers comprehensive care, including advanced allergy testing, asthma management, and personalized immunotherapy, utilizing state-of-the-art technology in a patient-centered environment. With a focus on providing tailored treatment plans and compassionate care, AAC is committed to improving the quality of life for individuals of all ages by effectively managing and alleviating allergy and asthma symptoms.

Jason Campbell ENT and Allergy Associates 914-602-1854 jcampbell@entandallergy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.